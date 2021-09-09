Weston RFC 'building towards a strong performance' with Ivybridge says Sugg

Published: 5:00 PM September 9, 2021

Tom Sugg will lead Weston RFC out against Ivybridge in his first ever home match as captain. - Credit: Andrew Collins

Weston RFC are “building towards a strong performance” against Ivybridge in their first home game of the season according to captain Tom Sugg.

Both sides fell to opening defeats last weekend away from home, Weston at Bournemouth and Ivybridge at Hornets.

Saturday’s meeting, which will kick-off at 3pm, will also be the first match played at The Recreational Ground since February 8, 2020 - when Weston hosted Ivybridge!

Sugg will lead his side out for the first time at home, after he took over the captaincy from Marcus Nel following the Zimbabwean’s departure to Clifton last summer.

But, after a long wait the 23-year-old number eight said he can’t wait to play in front of the fans again after 582 days.

“(We are) really excited to welcome supporters back to the Rec,” said Sugg.

“We have been training hard this week and are building towards a strong performance this weekend.”

Head coach Darren Crompton handed debuts to Jack Press, Chris Burton, Ollie Walrond, Jack Curtis and Sol Ward during their match at Bournemouth.

Chris Young grabbed the first try of the contest after five minutes, but the hosts hit back through tries from Oli Grainger-Williams, Matt Warwick, Ryan Morrell and Ash Taylor and 15 points from the boot of Grant Hancox.

Despite penalties from James Mackay and Dan Lomax, Bournemouth picked up the bonus point in a 35-11 win.

However, in defeat Sugg was left with optimism and believes last week’s result will only help them this Saturday.

“Last weekend brought with it a real competitive fixture, and it was great to finally see the South West Premier back up and running again after such a long time away,” he added.

“Coming from the league above, Bournemouth proved a tough side to travel to. We performed well and whilst we have learned valuable lessons to take forward to Ivybridge this weekend, it was also very encouraging to see our five debutants fit in with what we are trying to achieve this season.

“We would really appreciate the support of old and new Weston rugby fans at the club this weekend for our first home game.”