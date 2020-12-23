Weston in 'good place' after Willand Rovers win admits manager Bartlett

Published: 9:00 AM December 23, 2020

Weston manager Scott Bartlett played down any worries about the future by saying his side are in a “good place” after The Seagulls came from behind to end 2020 with a 2-1 friendly win against Willand Rovers.

Second-half goals from James Waite and Chris Knowles cancelled out Will Richards’ earlier effort.

And Bartlett was left delighted with the performance shown by his team to come away with the victory.

“We created numerous chances in the first-half but they scored and we went in 1-0 down. That was fine, that's not an issue, the game's 90 minutes long,” said Bartlett.



“We kept plugging away second half and created some good openings from wide areas and I thought we were sharp to the tackle in midfield, we were competitive at the back, we had some good industry in wide areas.



“We got what we deserved from the game, no more, no less. We created some good chances and scored two good goals.



“It's pleasing because when you do the basics right as a player, you get a result on the back of it.”



An injury of Scott Laird in the 17th minute whilst defending a corner could have put a downer on the performance but Bartlett insists it was nothing serious and he was just taken off as a precaution.



“As soon as he went down, we just took him off, he got blocked off by their player and they sort of came together with their knees and he's just twisted it a bit,” added Bartlett.

“That's the one thing we won't do is risk anyone, especially in a game like that. We just took him off, he's a bit sore but I'll be surprised if it was anything more than a bang of knees really.”



It was not the first time this season that Weston and Rovers have been involved in working together.



Teenage trio Callum Eastwood, Ben Griffith and Bailey Kempster were all loaned by Weston to the Southern League Division One South side in October.



And all three were involved on Saturday which left Bartlett full of praise for Russell Jee and his side for coming and providing them with a good run out.



“I thought we got everything we wanted out of the game. We approached it in the right way, we were competitive, organised and disciplined,” said Bartlett.



“They are not bad, they were a good opposition, you can see why they get results in their league. They were bright and put us under pressure I thought we were good and we did well.



“I am happy with all the players, it was nice to get a few of the young lads on at the end who have been training really well with us. The three of our other ones have been with us a bit longer.



“Bailey, Callum and Ben are on loan at Willand and we allowed them to play, it made sense and I thought they were bright as well.



“We are not quite sure what the future holds but where we are right now, we are in a good place going into it it whenever we can.”