Weston AFC aim to bring in more players to strengthen squad

Published: 3:00 PM July 29, 2021

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett has already brought Jordan Bastin, Jason Pope and Jay Murray this summer. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston AFC manager Scott Barrett has confirmed he hopes to bring in more players to the club to strengthen their squad.

The Seagulls have already brought in Jordan Bastin from Tiverton Town and re-signed Jason Pope for a third spell after his departure from Bath City.

Jay Murray has also signed for the club after moving from Clevedon Town.

Greg Tindle, Aaron Parsons, Lewis Hall and Sam Hendy have all left the club and Tindle’s departure has paved the way for Keiran Thomas to become the new captain.

Ryan Jones returned to Bristol Rovers after his loan spell with Weston ended this summer.

“We are looking to add at least one, possibly two at some point and then focus on a loan that can help us,” said Bartlett.

“We have targets and lists, I won’t rush it or overspend, it has to be the right fit in terms of character and ability. It could be an older pro with lots of experience or a younger player that has excelled at the level below.

“Both types have their obvious benefits and we have shown we are not afraid of working with players that are not yet tested at this level.”