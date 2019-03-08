Athletics: Weston Athletics Club back with 'Christmas Cracker' of a race

One of Weston Athletic Club's famous races will return again for the 32nd time later this year.

The Christmas Cracker 10k race will take place on Sunday December 8 and with 150 places already taken, early bird discounted entries are available until the end of July online at westonac.co.uk/christmascracker.

The official race charity will be Weston Hospicecare and, since starting its support 17 years ago, Weston AC has seen donated over £70,000 to the cause.

Challenge manager Simon Angear is delighted to link forces with Weston AC again.

He said: "The Christmas Cracker is a hugely fun event which is keenly anticipated by the Weston Hospicecare team, whether we're helping to marshal runners, lacing up our running shoes and getting involved, or simply heading to the seafront to support all of those taking part.

"We are once again indebted to the wonderful Weston Athletic Club for using this event to support the hospice."

Race director Malcolm Gammon added: "Supporting the hospice is a big part of what makes the race so special, and this year we are pleased to be working with the charity again as they celebrate their 30th year."

Runners will for the first time this year pick up a medal as well as a race t-shirt, a mince pie and free digital race photo downloads.

Training will begin on Monday September 30 and run until race day with sessions every evening at 7pm and optional sessions every Saturday at 8am.

Two previous particapants, Mark and Lisa, both agreed that the race was for a good cause

"I never thought a 10k was possible, but the training, coaches and club encouragement was all that was needed," said Mark.

"I never thought I could run a mile let alone 6.2 and with Weston AC's help I cracked it, and also met some great friends along the way," added Lisa.

A one-off charge of £30 will be made at the beginning of the course and all profits will go to Weston Hospicecare.

Anyone wanting to sign up or find out more information should contact Jim Wotton on 01934 814 208 or email jim.wotton@westonac.co.uk