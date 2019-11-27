Advanced search

Chris McMillan leads the way for Weston Athletic Club again.

PUBLISHED: 18:05 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 27 November 2019

Weston Athletics Club at the Brent Knoll race in Burnham on Sea.

Weston Athletics Club at the Brent Knoll race in Burnham on Sea.

Archant

Weston Athletic Club made up almost a fifth of the field of the five-mile prom run, with 46 runners taking part.

Despite damp and windy conditions, Chris McMillan came home in 26.06 to finish fourth overall.

Kieron Summers followed in 27.54 and Chris Selman in 28.54.

While Matt Wheeler finished in a time of 30.19 to claim victory in his age category.

At the annual Brent Knoll race, 25 runners headed to Burnham including McMillan, who took victory in a time of 35.14.

And there were three more club runners who finished in the top 10.

Selman finished in fifth place with a time of 39.46, Kev Bale took seventh after finishing in 40.12 with Wheeler again winning his age category, coming home in eighth place with a time of 41.05.

Katie Gormley was the club's fastest female and second overall in her category with a time of 49.33, which was followed by Michelle Fryer in 52.21 and Nia Davies in 56.05.

Carol O'Leary was the fastest in her age category.

Entries to the Christmas Cracker 10k race on Sunday December 8 are now closed, but there is plenty of opportunity to watch the 2,500 elves, santas, snowmen and penguins racing along the beach from 11am.

Spectators can find out more about the race on the website westonac.co.uk/christmascracker.

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Heavy rain set to hit Weston and North Somerset

The Met Office said heavy rain will fall in Weston. Picture: Terry Kelly

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Heavy rain set to hit Weston and North Somerset

The Met Office said heavy rain will fall in Weston. Picture: Terry Kelly

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Winscombe Tennis Club put on special event in memory of Pete Hucker.

Winscombe Tennis chairman, Suzie Stockwell, displays a plaque in Pete Hucker’s memory.

Hornets make if four wins in a row after defeating Thornbury 29-24

Hornets on the attack. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Juniors enjoy successful week with two wins from three games.

Uphill Badminton under 14s ahead of their big win over Portishead.

Speedway: Barker back with Somerset Rebels

Ben Barker (right) in action for Peterborough (pic Colin Burnett)

weston suffer back to back away defeats after 23-20 loss to Okehampton

Head Coach Darren Cromptons men host Gordano in the Cup this Saturday. Picture: JOSH THOMAS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists