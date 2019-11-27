Chris McMillan leads the way for Weston Athletic Club again.

Weston Athletics Club at the Brent Knoll race in Burnham on Sea. Archant

Weston Athletic Club made up almost a fifth of the field of the five-mile prom run, with 46 runners taking part.

Despite damp and windy conditions, Chris McMillan came home in 26.06 to finish fourth overall.

Kieron Summers followed in 27.54 and Chris Selman in 28.54.

While Matt Wheeler finished in a time of 30.19 to claim victory in his age category.

At the annual Brent Knoll race, 25 runners headed to Burnham including McMillan, who took victory in a time of 35.14.

And there were three more club runners who finished in the top 10.

Selman finished in fifth place with a time of 39.46, Kev Bale took seventh after finishing in 40.12 with Wheeler again winning his age category, coming home in eighth place with a time of 41.05.

Katie Gormley was the club's fastest female and second overall in her category with a time of 49.33, which was followed by Michelle Fryer in 52.21 and Nia Davies in 56.05.

Carol O'Leary was the fastest in her age category.

Entries to the Christmas Cracker 10k race on Sunday December 8 are now closed, but there is plenty of opportunity to watch the 2,500 elves, santas, snowmen and penguins racing along the beach from 11am.

Spectators can find out more about the race on the website westonac.co.uk/christmascracker.