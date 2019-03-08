Advanced search

Athletics: Weston members make half marathon mark

PUBLISHED: 09:52 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 23 September 2019

Runners from Weston Athletics Club at the Bristol Half Marathon

Over 60 runners from Weston AC headed to Bristol for the half marathon.

In hot and tough conditions among 12,000 other runners, Susan Duncan and Chris McMillan were Weston's fastest man and woman.

Duncan clocked her fastest time of 1:25.08 to finish second in her age category and 10th women overall, with Nia Davies (1:38.45) and Katie Gormley (1:42.12) in support.

McMillan finished 14th overall with a fantastic time of 1:13.44, just 38 seconds off his personal best.

Kieron Summers and Matt Wheeler were second and third for Weston in 1:15.49 and 1:24.28.

Mature runners Victoria Jones and Janet Pinches finished second and third in their age category with times of 2:52.08 and 2:58.28.

From September to May every Monday there will be five-mile races held on Weston's seafront.

Entries are available from The Bay Cafe at the Tropicana and runners are advised to arrive early.

