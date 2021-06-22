Weston Over-60s battle back to remain undefeated at home of the Gloucester FA

Published: 5:00 PM June 22, 2021

Weston over-60s once again travelled to the home of the Gloucester FA at Almondsbury to play the latest round of league games.

They were in a confident mood having taken seven points from three games in the previous round, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Wiltshire were up first and both sides made good early starts with a few shots from both sets of forwards before Weston began to get on top and Keith Seabourne passed to Mark Hooper who calmly sent in a shot for the only goal of the game.

The second game was against Highworth, who against the run of play went in front with a well taken volley.

This really unsettled Weston as their defence had been breached for the first time this season.

Ian Rees was brought on and began making good progress from his midfield position. However, Highworth went further ahead when an unmarked player scored from close in to double their lead.

This seemed to spark Weston into life as Lach Geddes drove the players on from midfield and one of his passes found Hooper who beat his man to halve the deficit.

Towards the end Hooper once again made space to fire home and, to the Seagulls relief, square the game at 2-2.

The final game was against in-form Abbeymead from Gloucester and they attacked the Weston goal from the off with Rich Rzeznicki defending resolutely.

John Hembrow also played his part with a string of good saves but the pressure finally told with Abbeymead taking the lead.

As the game wore on Rich Bourton began to get on the ball more and Terry Keeling kept possession well with some good passing.

Geddes once again took control of his midfield battles and played a fine ball to Hooper, who made a quick turn to get free from his marker and level.

Geddes broke free and rifled a good shot which the keeper somehow got a hand to, but the ball broke to Geddes and he was brought down for a last-minute penalty, which was saved as it ended 1-1.

Player-manager Arie Van Vliet said: "We were sloppy at times. We took too many touches on the ball allowing the opposition to regroup. We normally play with a much quicker tempo. Shame about the penalty but anyone can miss.

"We added to our seven points tally with a further five. We remain unbeaten and will be better next time. July will be a busy month for us as we play the next round of Gloucester FA matches and start our WFA National Cup campaign.

"We have a tricky away tie with Exeter. I hope to have a few injured players back to give me a full strength squad to select from."