News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston Beach Rugby Festival proves huge success

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM August 13, 2022
Weston Beach Rugby Festival

Action from the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

The 2022 Weston Beach Rugby Festival proved a huge success once again.

Over 50 teams descended on Weston-super-Mare from all corners of the UK for an incredible weekend of sun, sand, music and beach rugby, playing tag rugby in sections for men, women and mixed/family.

Weston Beach Rugby Festival

Action from the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

The quality of the competition was exceptional and the different category winners at the end of the weekend were The Gobby Goblets, We Will Ruck You, Kewstoke Grasshoppers 2, Goofy Goblets, Hornets Ladies and Hornets 2.

Weston Beach Rugby Festival

Action from the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

Managing director Wayne Hadley said: "We would like to thank our main sponsor Gravity for their continued support and our sponsors.

Weston Beach Rugby Festival

Action from the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

"We also thank the Beach Rugby Fest team for the determination and professionalism in delivering a first-class event, our officials who give up their time to referee and keep the games flowing, and our chosen charity, The Royal Marines Charity.

Weston Beach Rugby Festival

Action from the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

"I would like to congratulate all of those involved in the competition. It's an amazing sight to see so many teams from across the UK enjoying a weekend of fun and with the introduction of the minis and juniors competition we can continue to grow the tournament for years to come.

Hornets Ladies Weston Beach Rugby Festival

Members of Hornets Ladies face the camera at the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

"Special thanks to former Bath Rugby player Matt Banahan for attending the event."

Tri-Hards Weston Beach Rugby Festival

Tri-Hards face the camera at the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt


Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Large detached light blue and grey brick house with arches on the middle floor and balconies on the top, large driveway.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Multiple-room villa-style house in popular area of Weston

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
First Bus will give people a chance to ride for free next week. 

Rural bus routes could get axed in proposals drawn up by First Bus

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Imagination Fascination on Weston high street.

Educational role play centre is 'welcome boost' to Weston high street

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
old picture of a little girl found in a charity shop

Help reunite owner of lost photo found in charity shop purse

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon