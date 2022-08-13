Weston Beach Rugby Festival proves huge success

The 2022 Weston Beach Rugby Festival proved a huge success once again.

Over 50 teams descended on Weston-super-Mare from all corners of the UK for an incredible weekend of sun, sand, music and beach rugby, playing tag rugby in sections for men, women and mixed/family.

Action from the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

The quality of the competition was exceptional and the different category winners at the end of the weekend were The Gobby Goblets, We Will Ruck You, Kewstoke Grasshoppers 2, Goofy Goblets, Hornets Ladies and Hornets 2.

Action from the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

Managing director Wayne Hadley said: "We would like to thank our main sponsor Gravity for their continued support and our sponsors.

Action from the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

"We also thank the Beach Rugby Fest team for the determination and professionalism in delivering a first-class event, our officials who give up their time to referee and keep the games flowing, and our chosen charity, The Royal Marines Charity.

Action from the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

"I would like to congratulate all of those involved in the competition. It's an amazing sight to see so many teams from across the UK enjoying a weekend of fun and with the introduction of the minis and juniors competition we can continue to grow the tournament for years to come.

Members of Hornets Ladies face the camera at the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt

"Special thanks to former Bath Rugby player Matt Banahan for attending the event."

Tri-Hards face the camera at the Weston Beach Rugby Festival - Credit: Dan Holt



