Weston AFC edge past Clevedon to move into next round of WFA National Cup

Published: 3:00 PM August 17, 2021

Action from Weston Clevedon over-60s second round match of the Walking Football Association National Cup. - Credit: Chris Day

Weston moved into round three of the Walking Football Association National Cup after edging past Clevedon.

In a fast flowing, end to end game, both sides wanted an early goal to settle the nerves.

Clevedon's Nigel Woods had a long range shot that went wide of The Seagulls goal before Weston's Lach Geddes played the ball upfield to Mark Hooper and just as a tackle came in he managed to get his shot away and put his side 1-0 up.

Pete Condon and Dickie Moore kept prodding the ball forward from midfield for Clevedon but Rich Rzeznicki was giving a solid defensive display for the visitors.

Rich Bourton then had a good strike but it was well saved by Nigel Clarke in the Clevedon goal.

As the game wore on both teams made substitutions as some legs began to tire.

Clevedon started to press for an equaliser with Paul Turnbull and John Walter busy in midfield.

Equally, Weston were trying to add to their score with Peter Dawes and Paul Trower having shots saved by the acrobatic Clarke.

In front of Clarke, Martin Millman was defending for his life and also blocking Weston's efforts.

Keith Seabourne began to get on the ball and keep possession for Weston as the final minutes of the game ran down and The Seagulls secured a place in the regional finals in Barnsley.

Weston manager Arie Van Vliet said: "It was a terrific game between two very good sides. As you might have expected in a local derby it was very competitive. Both sides played some good football with their keeper having another splendid game.

"(Mark) Hoops took his goal well and I think we deserved our win. We are through to the next round and await the draw next week to see who we play next."

If you are interested in walking football please contact Westonwalkingfc@yahoo.com.