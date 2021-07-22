Alex Leeks on fire as double helps Weston defeat Firebrands

Published: 5:00 PM July 22, 2021

Alex Leeks scored twice for Weston in their 4-0 win against Firebrands. - Credit: Kim Wall

Alex Leeks' double helped Weston hit Firebrands for four in a dominant display from start to finish.

In the first few minutes Weston set a precedent with dominant play using forwards Rob Mount, Leeks and Cameron Slater and it wasn't long before a short corner was awarded after captain Mount’s drive into the D.

A slow injection meant time was short and a nudge from Mount was picked up by Leeks who slotted home.

Weston carried on the drive and the midfield of Jack Pitt, Harvey Mount and Jamie Lawrence linked up well to find forward Rob Mount, to be awarded another short from a stick tackle.

The ball was injected short to Pitt who went unchallenged and took a straight strike past the keeper to the far post for Weston's second goal.

Brands weren't without some strong attacks which saw defence of Jacob Dale, Nick Bily, James Leeks and Fin Baker keeping them at bay, with ace goalkeeping from Tom Fox to keep the scoreline down to two.

Substitutes Cole Owen, Ben Morgan and Alex Thorne kept the team's legs fresh for end to end counter attacks.

And it was then Slater who found the goal in open play to finish the half 3-0 up.

The second half saw much of the same dominant play with Brands tiring and leaving acres of space between the midfield, often finding Owen happily sitting in the corner to receive the ball.

Centre-back, and Curry Garden man of the match Bily even fancied his chances after running the entire length of the pitch and picking up the ball, only to put the ball off wide.

Leeks found the net with a final goal for his second to finish the game 4-0 in favour of Weston.

Weston Ladies continued their run of strong team performances with another win against a North Somerset.

Weston put in a great effort - laying on the attacks, keeping up communication and defending well when needed.

Grace Clifford scored twice and Aimee Grimes added another to seal a 3-1 win for Weston.

The joint Redrow Homes player of the match was awarded to Aga Maciejaczyk and Lauryn Nigh.