Mackay settles local derby as Weston sting Hornets with late penalty

James Mackay's late, late penalty helped Weston RFC beat Hornets 20-18 in an exciting Tribute South West Premier encounter on Saturday.

The game was preceded by a moments applause to celebrate the life of Phil Hogarth before Hornets got off to a great start as they attacked at pace and a penalty in front of the posts was converted by Charlie Carter.

Hornets' Charlie Carter opened the scoring with a penalty in front of the posts after three minutes. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston opened the try scoring in the fourth minute when they span the ball from left to right and back again, retaining possession superbly before an excellently timed miss pass by fly-half Mackay put full-back Jack Curtis through a gap to go over.

Weston RFC's James Mackay scored six points in the Seasiders win against Hornets. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets rallied, and only a tremendous tackle by Curtis prevented the visitors from retaking the lead. But Weston then had a couple of half-chances to increase their lead before a strong scrum led to a penalty.

Weston elected to scrum again, and it turned out to be an excellent decision as half-backs Dan Lomax and Mackay combined for centre Dylan Power to put right-wing Huw Morgan over in the corner.

Hornets were guilty of perhaps conceding too many penalties and eventually the referee sent captain Matt Parker to the bin, shortly followed by Hayden Tuttiett being sent to keep him company as Hornets went down to 13 men but kept out the hosts until half-time.

Joe Burgess scores Weston RFC's third try of the match against the Hornets. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The second half began with more Seasiders pressure and following some fine play, including two barracking runs by lock Ashley Russell. a pinpoint chip by Mackay allowed prolific left-wing Joe Burgess to cross over.

Mackay finally slotted a conversion to put Weston 14 points clear but the game was far from over, as Hornets had a purple patch in which they scored three tries through the excellent Carter, Ozzy James and Rob Dempsey to complete the turnaround as they now led 18-17.

Hornets celebrate Ozzy James' try at Weston RFC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

None of the tries were converted and this proved costly as Mackay, who had missed with an attempt from about the same distance five minutes before, held his nerve to slot the winning points in front of a bumper crowd at the Recreation Ground.

Ash Russell, centre, celebrates Weston RFC's win over the Hornets. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The two teams meet again on Good Friday at the Nest in the Somerset Cup semi-final, with kick-off at 2pm.

And if it's anything like the 80 minutes produced last weekend, it should be well worth watching.