Weston RFC end 2021 with bonus point win as James Mackay sets club record

Weston RFC bounced back from their derby defeat against Hornets with a tremendous display, scoring seven tries and seeing James Mackay break the club point scoring record held by club legend Robbie Hazzard on Saturday.

In windy conditions the game began pretty evenly but the Seasiders eventually opened the scoring in the 17th minute when following a superb break by Cameron Maslen.

Weston gained momentum and following a bewildering amount of hands the ball found its way to Chris Young who crossed in the corner.

Fly-half Mackay unbelievably in the conditions converted from wide out, much to the delight of the team after setting the record.

Weston then added to their points when excellent full debutant Dylan Power cut loose to put Jack Curtis over for another score converted by Mackay.

The visitors increased their lead a couple of minutes later when Jack Woodland was on hand to sprint away after great work by Jack Press and tight head prop Ollie Streeter.

Mackay failed with the conversion attempt but made amends shortly after by adding a penalty to his tally.

Ivybridge then hit back in style with two quick fire tries by Archie Bryan and Tom Scoles, one of which was converted to cut the lead to ten points.

But the visitors had the final say of an exciting first 40 minutes when number eight Ben Tothill was on hand to dab down from a pushover. Mackay again adding the extras.

The second period was no less exciting with Streeter going on a rampaging run soon after the restart but Weston were kept at bay until the 55th minute when replacement wing Ollie Walrond was put away by an exquisite long pass by Mackay who followed up with an extraordinary conversion.

Another fantastic try soon arrived when a Streeter offload was taken on by impressive hooker Josh Mynett who put Mackay away on a run to the line.

An Ivybridge catch and drive by Marcus Prout cut the lead but Weston restored their healthy lead when Press was on hand to benefit from Power’s chip and gather.

Weston then had hard working Jacob Cox yellow carded for a high tackle and this loss coupled with the energy sapping play allowed the hosts to score two late consolation tries through captain Charlie Briant and Scoles’ second to gain a losing bonus point.