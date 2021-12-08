Weston AFC beat Keynsham Town to progress in Somerset Premier Cup

Weston AFC's Lucas Vowles, far right, celebrates scoring his second goal against Keynsham Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Prince Henry and Lucas Vowles both scored twice as Weston AFC eased past Keynsham Town to reach the Somerset Premier Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

Vowles struck first when he volleyed home before Henry 's header put the Seagulls 2-0 up at half-time.

Henry then got his second just after the break when he tapped home from a few yards out.

Prince Henry scored twice for Weston AFC in their 4-0 win over Keynsham Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Vowles then sealed the win in style when he powered home to make it 4-0, securing the Seagulls' place in the last eight, where they will meet Frome Town at The Optima Stadium in February.

Manager Scott Bartlett made eight changes from Saturday’s 2-1 win at Hartley and in front of a live stream, set up by Somerset FA, Weston were unlucky not to break the deadlock after 12 minutes.

Will Turner’s cross found Alfie Moulden but the winger could only see his header come crashing off the post.

However, the hosts did grab the opening goal three minutes later.

James Dodd’s carefully weighted pass freed Jay Murray down the right. His teasing cross was directed goalwards but goalkeeper Ben Nichollls only cleared it out to Vowles to smash home.

Bartlett’s men went close to doubling their lead when Nathaniel Williams deflected effort from 25-yards out narrowly went over.

Nicholls then saved well from Will Turner and from the rebound Vowles saw his follow-up cleared off the line before Nicholls held Turner’s volley.

However, he was powerless to stop Henry from making it two in the 40th minute.

Vowles kept the ball in play from Turner’s overhit cross and his cross picked up the Bristol City loanee who guided his header superbly into the back of the net.

Henry made it 3-0 in the 47th minute when he tapped home Moudlen’s inch-perfect cross across goal.

Nanoh Sarr made his Weston AFC debut during the Seagulls 4-0 win over Keynsham Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Bartlett brought on Academy stars Nanoh Sarr and Oliver Southwell for their debuts, but it was Vowles who had the final word.

Murray’s dangerous cross on the right hand side towards the near post was met by Vowles to powerfully head home a remarkable fourth goal of the evening ahead of hosting Walton Casuals this Saturday.

Weston XI: Purnell, Turner, Williams, Dodd, (Southwell 57), Thomas, (Sarr 72) Pope (C), Murray, Jagger-Cane, Henry, (Bastin 72), Vowles, Moulden