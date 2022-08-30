Weston AFC remain unbeaten after convincing win at Plymouth Parkway

Weston AFC have taken 16 points from their first six games of the Southern Premier South season. - Credit: Tom Finnie

Weston AFC maintained their unbeaten start to the Southern League Premier South season with a fifth win in a row with after beating Plymouth Parkway 4-1 on Monday.

Reuben Reid’s superb first-time effort opened the scoring in the city where he began his professional career.

Callum Rose levelled the scores with a header before Will Tunnicliff restored the Seagulls lead just before half-time with a fantastic strike into the top corner.

A superb solo effort from substitute Elis Watts increased the visitors lead before Dayle Grubb found net with his third penalty in two games to maintain Weston’s unbeaten start to the season at Bolitho Park.

The win keeps Weston top of the table with 16 points from their first six games and 22 goals scored, including 11 in the last two matches.

Manager Scott Bartlett made two changes for the trip to Devon from his side’s 7-0 win over Harrow Borough with Marlon Jackson and Taylor Jones making way for Ben Griffith and Sam Avery.

Action from Weston AFC's 4-1 win at Plymouth Parkway. - Credit: Tom Finnie

The Seagulls started strongly and saw Lloyd Humphries head over Grubb’s corner before the captain curled just wide after great work by James Dodd.

The pressure finally told in the 12th minute when Reid broke the deadlock. The former Plymouth Argyle forward picked up Grubb’s pass and fired home across Kyle Moore and into the bottom corner for his third goal of the season.

Former Weston loanee Ben Seymour drew goalkeeper Max Harris into a fine save at his near post to keep his side in front.

However, Rose got Parkway back on level terms when he headed home at the back post in the 23rd minute.

The goal gave the winless hosts new-found confidence and Seymour was denied by Harris with the rebound falling to Rio Garside whose low effort struck the post and bounced to safety.

Harris then kept the scores level when he kept out a strike with his legs.

The next goal looked like it would be crucial and Weston got it in the 44th minute.

Reid started the move and played a one-two with Griffith before the forward found Tunnicliff on the left side of the box and the left-back sent the ball first time into the far corner to put Bartlett’s side ahead at half-time.

Straight after the break Jordan Bastin was denied by a fine save by Moore before Watts increased Weston’s lead even further.

The substitute, as he did against Boro, picked up Grubb’s pass and the winger glided past three Parkway players and let fly from the edge of the box to beat Moore at his near post.

Weston kept pushing forward for a fourth and went close through Reid, whose strike was well kept out by Moore and the rebound fell to Watts but with the goal gaping he could only see his strike clatter the crossbar.

However, moments later Bastin was brought down in the box for Grubb to send Moore the wrong way from the spot for his seventh goal of the season, and his fourth in successive games, to round off a superb Bank Holiday weekend.

Weston return to action this Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round when they travel to Hampshire to take on Basingstoke Town at the Winklebury Sports Complex at 3pm.

Weston: Harris, Thomas, Tunnicliff (Laird 65), Jagger-Cane, Humphries, Avery, Dodd, Griffith (Watts 55), Grubb, Bastin (Murray 82), Reid

Attendance: 599.