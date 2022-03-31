Avery's late winner cements Weston AFC place in the play-offs

Sam Avery’s late header helped Weston AFC record a massive statement in their battle to finish in the play-offs with a 2-1 win at Tiverton Town on Wednesday.

The Seagulls, fresh from back-to-back over Chesham United and Hendon, scoring 10 goals in the process, broke the deadlock after 17 minutes through Lloyd Humphries' superb volley.

Louis Morison equalised for Tivvy, who had come into the Southern Premier South encounter on the back of five straight wins, seven minutes before half-time from the penalty spot.

Just as it looked like both sides would have a share of the spoils Avery’s late heroics stretched Weston’s unbeaten run to five games.

The victory in Devon sees Weston hold onto their fifth place from their 38th game of an impressive season.

And the result sees Scott Bartlett’s side now four points clear of sixth place Chesham United, who have a game in hand, and nine points clear from Yate Town, who have played 35 matches.

Manager Bartlett made one change from Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing over the Greens with Josh Thomas named in the starting line-up in place of Keiran Thomas.

The armband was donned by Dayle Grubb and it was the visitors who started the better of the two sides.

Nick McCootie’s towering run saw him cut past his man and strike towards goal but his drive was superbly saved by stand-in goalkeeper Jim Williams, after he replaced Lewis Williams in goal who suffered an injury in the build-up, and the rebound fell to Grubb but the midfielder could only fire over.

Max Harris then superbly denied Morison when the 20-year old struck from the edge after he was played in by Jordan Lam.

The visitors did open the scoring when Thomas was found on the right, drove forward and played the ball into the path of Humphries and the midfielder shot first time from the edge of the box and flew into the corner.

Harris then saved well from Gary Warren, holding his header from Morison’s free-kick, and Cheltenham Town loanee Nelson Iseguan and did well to hold onto his strike as Tiverton players closed in looking to pounce.

The hosts kept pushing forward and after Dan Hayfield shot wide they were given a penalty when Hayfield was brought down in the box.

Up stepped Morison to send Harris the wrong way from the spot with his 12th goal of the season as both sides went into the break all level.

The second half saw less opportunities but more intensity.

Scott Laird saw his powerful effort beaten away on 65 minutes after he picked up Humphries’ superb long ball.

Sonny Cox was next to go close after Laird’s cross was parried into his path but the forward could only curl over and his chance of five goals in three games was gone.

Andy Watkins’ then attempted to chip over Harris but his effort sailed over the bar. And with time running out it was Weston who grabbed the winner seven minutes from time.

Substitute Jordan Bastin, playing at The Ian Moorcroft Stadium after his summer move from Tivvy, sent over a corner, which was helped on by Humphries and Avery bravely dived in to score from a few yards out, taking a blow in the process, to earn Weston their third successive win.

Weston: Harris, Thomas, Laird, Jagger-Cane (Dodd 59), Avery, Pope, McCootie (Jackson 62), Humphries, Cox, Grubb, Watts (Bastin 70).

Attendance: 437