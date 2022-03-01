Weston RFC ease into Webb Ellis Somerset County Senior Cup semi-finals

Aaron Thompson scored his first try for Weston RFC on his debut against University of Bath. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Hooker Aaron Thompson marked his home debut for Weston RFC with a try as Seasiders beat University of Bath to comfortably progress to the semi-finals of the Webb Ellis Somerset County Senior Cup on Saturday.

In a game in which there was plenty of fine running rugby, Weston took the lead in the fifth minute.

After lots of hands, full-back Jack Curtis stepped in and out before offloading to fly-half James Mackay to open the scoring.

The University hit back with a well-taken try by full-back Zach Rodber which proved their only points.

Scrum-half Ross Bennett stole the ball at a scrum and gained a penalty which Mackay converted.

Macenzzie Duncan in action for Weston RFC during their win over University of Bath. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Weston then scored a superb try when thrusts by Duncan, and Thompson ended with Mackay offloading to right-wing Ollie Walrond to cross for a try converted by Mackay.

Weston added points after a break by Walrond, which was carried on by left wing Joe Burgess, who cut in and passed to Ash Russell.

The second row slowed and pivoted with a lovely switch back to Burgess, which created a two on one allowing centre Chris Young to cross wide out.

Weston RFC's Ollie Walrond scoring one of his two tries against University of Bath. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Another fine set of hands ended with Walrond going over for his second. Mackay again converted for a 27-5 advantage at the break.

The second half dished up more excellent fare as the impressive Bennett was on the end of a superb break by flanker Jack Woodland and great hands by Young.

Mackay converted but failed with the next one after the excellent Thompson handed off and went over.

Following this score, Dan Beer and Hayden Main came on for their well-deserved first-team debuts, with Main nearly scoring with his first touch.

However, further scores were just around the corner when Duncan touched down after a powerful scrum, and it was the number eight who was again on the end after thrusts by Thompson and Bennett.

Aaron Thompson in action for Weston RFC during their Webb Ellis Somerset County Senior Cup quarter-final win over University of Bath. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Young kicked the conversion and the final score came when another Duncan break ended with replacement flanker Ben Cox going over.

It was a thoroughly entertaining afternoon in which every member of the large squad was used, and all played their part.

Weston RFC return to action this Saturday when they welcome South West Premier table leaders Exeter University to the Recreation Ground.