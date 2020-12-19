Fans see Weston beat Willand Rovers in friendly

Published: 5:31 PM December 19, 2020

Weston showed great character and determination to come from behind to beat Willand Rovers in a friendly at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.

Playing in front of fans for the first time since their FA Trophy win against Larkhall Athletic on October 31, the Seagulls saw Will Richards' fantastic volley open the scoring for the visitors just before half-time.

But two goals in five second-half minutes turned the game around as James Waite slotted home following good work from substitute Nick McCootie and moments later Chris Knowles headed home from Matt Jones' free kick.

Scott Bartlett named a strong side with Lucas Vowles coming in to make his debut for Weston after signing from Clevedon Town.

And Weston loanee Ben Griffith was named in the starting 11 for the visitors, with clubmates Callum Eastwood and Bailey Kempster named on the bench.

You may also want to watch:

With The Southern League on pause until January due to the coronavirus pandemic, Weston were set to play behind closed doors before being moved into tier 2 from tier 3 to allow season ticket holders the chance to attend.

And the home fans saw their side nearly open the scoring after five minutes when a lovely weighted ball over the top from Greg Tindle found Scott Laird down the left-hand side and his first-time low delivery was met by Sam Hendy. However, Mike Searle was in the way to divert the midfielder’s effort wide to keep the scores level.

Waite then went close when his attempted chip towards the back post narrowly went wide but Rovers went close with respective efforts.

Laird went off injured, with Lewis Hall taking his place, and Purnell was in the right place at the right time to deny Willand the opening goal before moments later Symons found Hendy and low cross across goal was just missed by Vowles, as he looked to open his account in his first Seagulls game.

Purnell then pulled off a wonderful save with his foot from Richards' long-range deflected effort and from the following corner the visitors could only fire wide of the near post.

But Russell Jee's side did have the ball in the back of the net after 37 minutes when Richards' deflected volley from 18 yards, after Weston failed to clear their lines following a free-kick, left Purnell stranded as the ball went past him and into the back of the net.

Bartlett made four changes at half-time, including McCootie, and the forward was immediately thrown into action when he found Waite on the left and the Cardiff City loanee was able to drive forward and level five minutes into the second period.

And the comeback was complete in the 56th minute when Matt Jones' free-kick out of the right was headed into the back of the net via the post to make it a Happy Christmas for Weston.

Weston: Luke Purnell, Keiran Thomas, (Aaron Parsons, 46), Scott Laird, (Lewis Hall, 17), Chris Knowles, Sam Avery, Greg Tindle, (C), Sam Hendy, (Nick McCootie, 46), Jacob Jagger-Cane, (Matt Jones, 46), Chris Knowles, (Travis Turner, 75), Mike Symons, (Lloyd Humphries, 46), Lucas Vowles (Will Harvey, 67), ames Waite (Dayle Grubb, 59)

Willand Rovers: Mike Searle, Ryan Guppy, Adam Hill, Josh Searle, Will Richards, Glenn Gould, (Douglas Camillo), Cormac Pike, (Pat O'Hallorn), Archie Raey, Jack Rice, (Bailey Kempster), Alfie Moulden (Harry Ford), Ben Griffith (Marni Skett).

Goals, Weston: James Waite 51, Chris Knowles 56.

Willand Rovers: Will Richards 37.