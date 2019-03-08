Weston begin new campaign with a hard-fought win over Cwm Draig in South Wales

Weston’s senior team travelled to south Wales to face Aberdare’s Cwm Draig for their first match of the Bristol & West League Division One season.

And they ensured a happy trip back across the Bristol Channel after claiming two points from a hard-fought 12-11 victory.

Weston had lost several players during the off-season and fell behind after only 15 seconds.

But captain Reece Trapani got them back on level terms during a power play and youngster Vaughan Clarke netted during another man advantage.

Clarke added a fine solo effort to make it 3-1 and completed his hat-trick moments later.

But the Dragons rallied in the late stages of the opening period, pulling two goals back after Weston had players excluded for major fouls.

George Forbes found the back of the net for the Seasiders before the end of the session and struck again in the second period.

Liam Coles also scored, but the home side hit back to net three more goals of their own to make it 7-6 at the midway mark.

Forbes claimed the only goal of the third period to complete his hat-trick as former goalkeeper Jim Padden held firm between the posts, having travelled from Guildford, in place of the unavailable Danny Jacobs.

But the final period produced an explosive end to the game, with nine more goals scored.

Coles put Weston 9-6 up, but Forbes and a Cwm Draig rival were then excluded from the rest of the game and Trapani scored a penalty, before the home side did the same.

Trapani completed his treble to make it 11-7, but the home side then netted two goals in quick succession.

A superb backhand shot into the top right corner by Trapani made it 12-9, before Cwm Draig scored twice more in the final minute as Weston held on.

Weston host City of Bristol Barbarians at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on March 24 (6pm) and afterwards at their main sponsor, The Lamb in Worle.

Weston: AJ Padden, Matt Vincent, Kyle Maloney, George Forbes, Reece Trapani, Ed Tye, Liam Coles, Scott Bradley, Vaughan Clarke, Steve Etchells, Dean Bird.

*Vaughan Clarke, of Weston, helped his other team, Division Two outfit South Glos, win the Phil Whiting Trophy with victory over a strong Swansea team.

Clarke was among the scorers in a 14-11 success at Newport International Pool.