Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston begin new campaign with a hard-fought win over Cwm Draig in South Wales

PUBLISHED: 09:30 14 March 2019

Weston's Vaughan Clarke (centre) celebrates after helping South Glos win the Phil Whiting Trophy

Weston's Vaughan Clarke (centre) celebrates after helping South Glos win the Phil Whiting Trophy

Archant

Weston’s senior team travelled to south Wales to face Aberdare’s Cwm Draig for their first match of the Bristol & West League Division One season.

And they ensured a happy trip back across the Bristol Channel after claiming two points from a hard-fought 12-11 victory.

Weston had lost several players during the off-season and fell behind after only 15 seconds.

But captain Reece Trapani got them back on level terms during a power play and youngster Vaughan Clarke netted during another man advantage.

Clarke added a fine solo effort to make it 3-1 and completed his hat-trick moments later.

But the Dragons rallied in the late stages of the opening period, pulling two goals back after Weston had players excluded for major fouls.

George Forbes found the back of the net for the Seasiders before the end of the session and struck again in the second period.

Liam Coles also scored, but the home side hit back to net three more goals of their own to make it 7-6 at the midway mark.

Forbes claimed the only goal of the third period to complete his hat-trick as former goalkeeper Jim Padden held firm between the posts, having travelled from Guildford, in place of the unavailable Danny Jacobs.

But the final period produced an explosive end to the game, with nine more goals scored.

Coles put Weston 9-6 up, but Forbes and a Cwm Draig rival were then excluded from the rest of the game and Trapani scored a penalty, before the home side did the same.

Trapani completed his treble to make it 11-7, but the home side then netted two goals in quick succession.

A superb backhand shot into the top right corner by Trapani made it 12-9, before Cwm Draig scored twice more in the final minute as Weston held on.

Weston host City of Bristol Barbarians at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on March 24 (6pm) and afterwards at their main sponsor, The Lamb in Worle.

Weston: AJ Padden, Matt Vincent, Kyle Maloney, George Forbes, Reece Trapani, Ed Tye, Liam Coles, Scott Bradley, Vaughan Clarke, Steve Etchells, Dean Bird.

*Vaughan Clarke, of Weston, helped his other team, Division Two outfit South Glos, win the Phil Whiting Trophy with victory over a strong Swansea team.

Clarke was among the scorers in a 14-11 success at Newport International Pool.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston begin new campaign with a hard-fought win over Cwm Draig in South Wales

Weston's Vaughan Clarke (centre) celebrates after helping South Glos win the Phil Whiting Trophy

Hospice appeals for funds to repair shops damaged in burglary

Weston Hospicecare’s Milton Road shop assistant manager Cat Murphy, manager Diane Poulson, area manager Lisa Johns and retail director Gemma Turner outside the burgled shop.

Wind weather warning issued for North Somerset

Strong winds will cause the tide to rise.

Council launches initiative to crack down on Weston’s rogue landlords

Seventy Weston landlords have signed up to the NLCE. Picture: Getty Images

Football: Weston Mendip blown off course

Emily Harrington keeps her eye on the ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists