Weston pick up crucial three points over North Somerset to stave off relegation threat

Weston Ladies after their 3-1 win over rivals North Somerset. Archant

Goals from Ellie Atwell, Grace Clifford and Aimie Grimes boosted Weston Ladies' hope of surival after defeating local rivals North Somerset.

After a 5-1 defeat in the reverse fixture, a strong warm-up ensured Weston stepped onto the pitch in determined mood.

Weston, in a new formation, started strong and went straight on the attack, putting North Somerset under pressure and winning the first short corner of the game, with a speedy push out from Atwell to Lucy Fletcher who fired towards the back post to find Grimes for the opening goal.

They continued to press and the midfield of Rebecca Childs, Sian Carroll and Aga Maciejczyk saw ball after ball being turned over as North Somerset were not able to break into Weston D, enabling the home side to use the width of Phoebe Hughes and Georgia Dale to break down to the base line.

A second goal duly came after a quick ball back from Hughes found Clifford on the penalty spot to slot into the back of the net.

This didn't sit well with North Somerset and, with a new lease of life, they managed to find Weston's D with a few attempts, but the formidable force of Rute Serra, Leva Ayhan and Bayley Farrow denied them entry, causing their rivals to become frustrated.

After the visitors picked up a card and went down to 10 players, they settled down and with a quick play up the wing halved the score.

The end of the first half was nearing and Weston in a dominating position again saw Childs make a drive up the line, with a square pass finding Atwell in the D to calmly slot it past the goalkeeper to make it 3-1 at half-time.

North Somerset came out of the blocks strong, trying to hit back, but the shots on goal were no match for goalkeeper and Curry Garden Player of the Match Lucy Smale, who kept them at bay.

Weston continued to pile on the pressure and looked to make the score even greater, with many opportunities and breaks being made, but the scoreline remained the same.

The 3-1 win demonstrates how much hard work and determination Weston have put in and success was fully deserved and all should be proud of what they have achieved.

Next week Weston travel to Taw Valley in the hope of keeping the Central League position.