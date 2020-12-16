Bartlett plans for Weston friendly, unless league restarts

Published: 3:00 PM December 16, 2020

Weston boss Scott Bartlett is planning for a friendly against Willand Rovers on Saturday - should he not get late notice to return to Southern League action.

The Seagulls were waiting from an update this week, following the government's review of the tier system, ahead of a scheduled trip to Beaconsfield at the weekend.

And Bartlett admits it has been difficult to deal with so much uncertainty, following his side's exit from the Buildbase FA Trophy last week.

He said: "We've been training as normal and preparing to play our next scheduled game at Beaconsfield on the 19th, although it's very unlikely.

"The league said they would come back to us after the government have reviewed the tiers, but personally I think it will remain suspended for another two weeks and we will start in January.

"We can't just turn up at Beaconsfield, we'll have a coach to arrange and food. If they tell us we're going, we will go, but it's still the same problem of not being allowed to sell food and drink. Clubs rely on that revenue and will be out of pocket.

"We will have a friendly if so against Willand, who are friends of ours from the league below, who will give us a good test. We loan them some of our young players and it's a chance to enhance that relationship.

"Our boys want to play, they enjoy it, and we've got to keep them ticking over."

Weston had to play their Trophy game against Chesham United behind closed doors, due to being situated in a tier three area, in what was their 12th competitive fixture of the delayed 2020-21 campaign.

But Bartlett was hoping they might get some good news this week, adding: "They've now said clubs in tier three can have 15 per cent of their league capacity, which would be 150, but we might be in tier two after the review and could have 600 for a friendly.

"We want everyone that wants to come and watch. The boys need a game. We've done it responsibly until now and we can't fall behind. The boys are in a good place physically, we've kept that going, and they come in and work really hard, the mood is brilliant. We need something to tell them instead of batting it off, but you're planning for the unknown.

"I've got managers ringing me every day asking what I think of it, but we're all guessing. We need everyone safe and well. We've proved clubs at our level can get games on in a safe environment, we've done amazingly well."

As for what might happen to the Southern League season, many have their own theories and Bartlett is no different.

He said: "I think they will have to rejig the competition. We had 16 games still to play when last season was cancelled in March, we've got 32 games to cram in.

"That would be a stretch without Covid. It wouldn't surprise me if we restart but teams only play each other once."