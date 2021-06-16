News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Bowling club holds fun day to thank NHS staff

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:19 AM June 16, 2021   
Ashcombe Park Bowling Club

Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton, and mayoress Kaylee Rose opening the fun day at Ashcombe Park Bowling Club. - Credit: Nigel Walker

A Weston bowling club invited NHS staff to a special event to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic. 

More than 70 staff from Weston General Hospital attended the event at Ashcombe Park Bowling Club, in Milton Road. 

Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton, and mayoress Kaylee Rose, opened the festivities, and local band Station 2 Station performed on the day. 

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club

Station 2 Station performed at the event. - Credit: Nigel Walker

Members of the club also ran a bowling fun day and cooked up a feat on the barbecue for their guests. 

It is the second year the club has put on the ‘Thank You’ day to show their appreciation to NHS staff in the area. 

Nigel Walker, from Ashcombe Park Bowling Club, said: “Approximately 70 guests from the NHS joined us for a fun bowling event and barbecue and a great time was had by all.” 


Weston General Hospital
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Northam Park Holiday Camp on Church Road in Brean

Somerset holiday park owners urge tourists to use common sense

Daniel Mumby

person
Milton Road Cemetery, Weston-s-Mare

Woman dies at Weston cemetery

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Partial solar eclipse

When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Weston's new tuk-tuks

Tuk-tuks to provide tourist information service in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus