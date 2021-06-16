Bowling club holds fun day to thank NHS staff

Published: 9:19 AM June 16, 2021

Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton, and mayoress Kaylee Rose opening the fun day at Ashcombe Park Bowling Club. - Credit: Nigel Walker

A Weston bowling club invited NHS staff to a special event to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

More than 70 staff from Weston General Hospital attended the event at Ashcombe Park Bowling Club, in Milton Road.

Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton, and mayoress Kaylee Rose, opened the festivities, and local band Station 2 Station performed on the day.

Station 2 Station performed at the event. - Credit: Nigel Walker

Members of the club also ran a bowling fun day and cooked up a feat on the barbecue for their guests.

It is the second year the club has put on the ‘Thank You’ day to show their appreciation to NHS staff in the area.

Nigel Walker, from Ashcombe Park Bowling Club, said: “Approximately 70 guests from the NHS joined us for a fun bowling event and barbecue and a great time was had by all.”



