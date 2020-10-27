Weston duo serve up win over Sodbury rivals

Jack Spiers and Marcus Llewellyn face the camera at Weston Tennis Club Archant

Young Weston tennis players Marcus Llewellyn and Jack Spiers played their first under-14 team match of the winter season against Sodbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair got off to a good start on their home court by winning their singles matches with some outstanding play, Llewellyn 4-2, 4-1 and Spiers 2-4, 4-1 (10-8).

After trailing 3-0 in the first set of the doubles, they fought back to win 5-3, 4-1 and showed excellent teamwork throughout.

Both are now looking forward to their next month in November and the club, based in Neva Road, welcomes new members to its five floodlit courts, providing opportunity to play throughout the year.

Head coach Jamie Allen holds junior group coaching sessions and individual coaching for adults and juniors, including mini tennis.

Call Jamie on 07790 937448 or for information on membership contact Bob Wilson on 01934 628070.