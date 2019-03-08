Weston Judo Club trio toast medal successes at annual Commonwealth competition

William Bush, Baz Jones and Ethan Nairne with their Medals from the Commonwealth Games. Archant

Three Judo players from Weston got among the medals at the Commonwealth Championships at the University of Wolverhampton recently.

A total of 1,000 competitors headed to the Midlands in search of a medal, including William Bush, Baz Jones and Ethan Nairne.

And Nairne, who moved up a weight category to the junior under-73kg, picked up gold after his disappointment at the Youth Olympics in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"I feel very happy with the result, because I came back from my loss at the Youth Olympics and managed to take a gold," said teenager Nairne, who is attending a small Great British squad in Tokyo, Japan.

And he admitted it was fantastic to win gold, just as sister Lele did in 2012 in Cardiff.

"It's special, because my sister won this exact competition and it's good to follow in her footsteps and hopefully reach the heights she has as well," he added.

"It's been a really good year, probably my most successful one ever in Judo and hopefully next year I can achieve more."

Bush, who fought in the senior men's over-100kg class, took home the silver medal in his first Commonwealths and, like Nairne, it was a family affair.

"It's incredibly special, because my dad (David Bush) got a bronze medal in the Commonwealths in water polo in 2003," he said.

"To have two Commonwealth medalists in the household is pretty special really. I take a lot of my aspiration from my dad and what he has achieved and try to emulate it with Judo."

Having taken up the sport at the age of 11 after moving to Winscombe from Bristol after spotting an advert on a local notice board, 24-year-old Bush started with Cheddar before training with Weston Judo Club.

"It's massive for both clubs," he added. "It raises the profile of the sport, and it is a fantastic sport, and to get to this sort of level of medal for Weston it's brilliant."

Coach Jones, who started judo at the age of eight, was the third member from the Weston area to win a medal after he picked up silver in the veteran competition.

"It means the world to me, as coach of Weston Judo club," said Jones.

"It's leading by example, the guys see the coach doing well and hopefully spur the rest of the guys on to do the same thing.

"It's a privilege to be able to do it and represent your country and for me as coach of Weston to have two other guys from the Weston area, who train here, also taking medals, it's incredible for me, it's brilliant."