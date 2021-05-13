Weston bring in Pope and Bastin as first signings of summer

Published: 9:00 AM May 13, 2021

Weston have announced their first two deals of the summer with the signings of Jason Pope and Jordan Bastin.

Scott Bartlett worked with Pope during his first spell as manager, between 2016-17, and he shared his delight at being able to work with the midfielder again.

"Popey is well known to us and has quality, he will add pace and power to the squad,” Bartlett told the club's website.

"He did very well for me before and I was disappointed when he decided to leave just as I returned to the club but I understood his reasons and we have kept in touch.

"Understandably there was a lot of competition for his signature, and we are delighted to have him back".

Pope, 25, played in 153 games for Weston, scoring two goals against Odd Down and Taunton Town in the Somerset Cup, and added: "As soon as I got in contact with Scotty, I knew I wanted to come back, play under him, be back with the boys.

"When I was here before, they had the training pitch all getting done and the infrastructure the club's got now is really exciting for the future of Weston."

Weston new signing Jordan Bastin has been a long-term target of manager Scott Bartlett with the club having tried to sign him twice before. - Credit: TB Design/WsMAFC

Bastin, 24, can play on the wing or up front and is a former Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle youngster before joining Elmore and then Tiverton Town.

He also picked up the Player of Year award for the 2019-20 season, where he claimed 17 goals and 15 assists before the campaign was declared null and void due to Coronavirus pandemic.

"Jordan is a really good signing for us, we had to work hard to get him because there was so much competition and we are delighted to have him," added Bartlett.

"He is an attacking player with good pace, an aggressive runner with the ball who can beat a man and cross a ball. He works his socks off and can play on either wing or up front and has a good goals and assists ratio.

"We have tried to sign him twice before but it didn’t quite happen, he was loyal to Tiverton who treated him well and I liked that. He is one of the best around and is a brilliant signing for us."

Bastin said: "I was going to come here last year but it didn't happen for whatever reason but I'm glad to be here now.

"Weston's always been a big club, everyone knows that, a great footballing team. It suits me perfectly to be here playing football."