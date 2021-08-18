Weston AFC are building a squad which fans will get right behind says Laird

Published: 2:00 PM August 18, 2021

Scott Laird scored his first goal of the season in Weston AFC's 3-1 win against Merthyr Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Weston AFC have put together a squad that will fight in each and every game which is something the supporters would get “right behind” according to player/assistant manager Scott Laird.

The Seagulls followed up their Southern Premier South opening day win at Kings Langley with another impressive performance as they beat Merthyr Town 3-1.

Goals from Sam Avery and Dayle Grubb either side of half-time looked to have taken the game away from the Welsh side before Dan Bernard halved the scores to give The Martyrs a chance of getting something from the encounter.

Laird praised the impact of substitute Will Turner who had been “excellent” in pre-season and according to the left-back he didn’t “put a foot wrong” in his first taste of men’s football, where Turner was “brilliant”, against Dean Clarke’s side.

But it was Laird who put the match out of reach with his third goal in three games against Merthyr in the 70th minute to put a smile on the 759 supporters attending their first home league game in 304 days.

Weston AFC supporters celebrate Sam Avery's opener against Merthyr Town in The Seagulls first home league match in 304 days. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

“I’ve got a good record against Merthyr, it’s nice to follow up a really solid win on Saturday against Kings Langley with another win at home,” Laird said.

“It’s a shame we didn’t keep a clean sheet because I think we deserved to keep it. We limited them again, like we did against Kings Langley - a very small amount of chances. They (Merthyr) are going to create chances and score goals against lots of teams in this league.

"It’s nice to be at home again. They (the supporters) have been through a lot, obviously getting relegated over two years and Covid stopping us to mount a charge to try and get back into the Conference South.

“There is a better feeling about the club at the moment, everyone from the board to the people who work behind the bar, the volunteers, the fans and the players.

“There seems to be different feel about it, which is really good. We just need to keep that going at the moment and build on it.”

Dayle Grubb scored Weston AFC's second in The Seagulls 3-1 win against Merthyr Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Weston have had a busy summer with a number of departures, including former captain Greg Tindle and Sam Hendy, to Melksham Town, and Aaron Parsons.

But, with new signings Jordan Bastin, Jason Pope and Lucas Vowles all named in the starting line-up for the second game running, Laird says they have brought in players who fit in with their policy and what the supporters would like to watch.

“The gaffer and myself have built a team where they are going to work their socks off every game for the fans and I think that’s what fans want to see,” he added.

“They want to see their own team work, run, harry, hassle, put their foot in, try to play football and do the right things.

“I think the fans, if they can see that, are going to be right behind you. We have built a team full of players that are hungry, willing to run, work hard and ultimately really nice down-to-earth lads.”