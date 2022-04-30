Bartlett: Weston AFC have lots to be 'pleased and proud' of from 2021-22 season

Manager Scott Bartlett has taken charge of 140 games for Weston AFC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Manager Scott Bartlett said Weston AFC have a lot to be 'pleased and proud' of in their 2021-22 season.

The Seagulls finished in fifth place in the Southern League Premier South to earn a place in the play-offs before they were defeated by Hayes & Yeading United in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Altogether a total of 51 games were played in all competitions in their first full campaign in three years, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

And Bartlett spoke proudly of the work behind the scenes, their help and support throughout the year.

Weston AFC huddle together before their Southern Premier South play-off semi-final at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“You have got to get the balance right. First and foremost I think the owners are magnificent people,” he said.

“Sometimes I’m down and they pick me up with the way they manage me and we just work together as a good team.”

Scott Laird, left, and Marlon Jackson, right, during Weston AFC's Southern Premier South play-off semi-final at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Bartlett says their support is one 'big reason' why they remain loyal to the side.

Bartlett signed a new long-term contract in March and has now overseen 140 games, picking up 67 wins, 24 draws and 49 losses, with 260 goals scored in that time.

“That’s the big reason why we are so committed to this club. We haven’t got everything but we have got everything we need to do well and I think you can see that," he added.

“We are given enough flexibility and enough of everything we need to build a squad.

“Not just a squad, the backroom staff this year compared to when I worked here before have been outstanding to a man really. Really good, honest, dependable people that have done amazing.

“They have never once shied away from a session or a game. It’s amazing the commitment from them.”

Action from Weston AFC Southern Premier South play-off semi-finals at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Bartlett said his biggest regret from the season was the 78 points they finished with from their 42 games and thus missed out a chance to claim the title, which was eventually won by Somerset rivals Taunton Town.

On October 16, after 11 games had been played Weston, sat in 15th place with 11 points and six defeats.

But four losses from their last 31 games propelled the Seagulls to the play-offs.

“We are a really good, strong group,” he added.

"Ultimately we didn’t quite get enough points. That’s probably the biggest regret that we didn’t get enough points early on to put us right in the mix to actually win the league.

"Because we all know that’s probably a easier route at times than trying to go though the play-offs. Play-offs are tough.

"We have got some big strong characters. When you have disappointment you just dust yourself down and have a look at some self reflection to see where you could have improved and little bits of pieces.

“That’s all you've got to do, you try to improve. I’ve had lots of play-off campaigns in my career, both as a player and as a manager, and no doubt we will have some more over the years.

“It is what it is, it’s part of the game. I think it’s a brilliant part of the game and obviously it’s cup football and sometimes you can fall short over a 90-minute period and be out and it’s a little bit disappointing.”

Nick McCootie in action for Weston AFC at Hayes & Yeading United during the Seagulls Southern Premier South play-off semi-final. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, Bartlett summed up his thoughts by saying there is more to come from his side and they can look back on what they have achieved with great fondness.

He said: “We have got a lot to be, I would say, pleased and proud of this season, even though we haven’t quite got to where I thought would we would get to.”

Weston AFC in action at Hayes & Yeading united in their Southern Premier South play-off semi-finals. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Whe new season just two months away, Bartlett said they will look at it closer to the time.

“Pre-season will come out in due course,” he added.

“Obviously with Lairdy (Scott) and myself we plan. The squad evolved as always as the season has gone.

“We will let the dust settle, let the boys have a good break and we will have a proper sit down and see where we go.”