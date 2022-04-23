Avery: Weston AFC can only control themselves ahead of Harrow Borough in play-off charge

Weston AFC celebrate Sam Avery's opener against Merthyr Town in the Seagulls first home match of the season. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

This is it. One game left and everything is there to be played for as Weston AFC take on Harrow Borough, with a place in the Southern Premier South play-offs at stake, at 3pm this afternoon.

As their name states the high-flying Seagulls have had a super season and it could end in celebration this afternoon with a place in the top five. However, Boro stand in their way leaving Weston with one simple task.

Win and seal fifth place or anything else could allow either Chesham United or Yate Town to come in and grab that last play-off position.

Like Weston, the other two contenders are at home with Chesham welcoming Wimborne Town to The Meadow while Yate host Gosport Borough at The Jelf Stadium.

Just three points, and three places, separate the three sides. Weston are in fifth, with 75 points, one point ahead and Chesham United while Yate Town sit a further two points behind with 72.

But Weston are the league’s most in-form side over the last six games, with 21 goals scored and five conceded, and have picked up 27 points from their last 12 matches, remaining unbeaten during that time.

The Seagulls have racked up 35 points from their 20 games at The Optima Stadium so far this season.

As for their opponents, the Generals are unbeaten in 19 home games, having won their last seven matches out of eight in 2022, dropping their only points in a 1-1 draw with Weston in March.

The Bluebells, since their 1-1 draw with Weston in February, have only won once at home in their last six games.

But Sam Avery said Weston can only look at themselves and no one else.

Weston AFC supporters celebrate Sam Avery's equaliser at Yate Town in February. - Credit: B.East Photography

“We are aware of them, the thing is and we have actually said it in the changing room all season, we can only control what we can do,” he says.

“They are good teams, Chesham and Yate. We can’t control what they are going to do today. It’s in our hands and it’s up to us to step up and perform today.

"Tuesday night is not a fixture yet. We have got 90 minutes of hard work and we have got to perform, turn up, put in the hard work, graft through, everyone of the players and the fans, and hopefully the result is there.

“That’s all we have got to worry about. We can’t control what everyone else does, we have just got to control what we do. We start by turning up and putting a shift in.”

Sam Avery heads home Weston AFC's first in their 3-1 win against Merthyr Town last August. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

It’s been a long season, the first campaign in three years to have gone the distance following two null and void campaigns due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Defender Avery signed for Weston from Gloucester City in January 2020, two months before the country went into lockdown on March 23, and has become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

His no-nonsense defending and experience at the back has propelled the Seagulls up the table, becoming a huge hit with the supporters as a result.

He is also rated highly by manager Scott Bartlett, who said he was “one of the most consistent and best signings I have made".

The 32-year-old centre back recalled what life was like during that time of stop-start action.

“I think this is my 17th season in men’s football and to be having one and half seasons off, we did come back and did six to 10 games in the second season, but to have that time off it does relax you a little bit,” he said.

“When we came back this season you wanted to get back into a little bit of normality. It’s 15 years of training Tuesdays, Thursdays playing on Saturdays or playing in a midweek game and then going into doing absolutely nothing for 18 months was a little bit different, a bit difficult getting used to.

“My partner tried kicking me out a few times just because I was around a bit too often than normal. It was nice to have the the actual time off. I think, personally, I have come back a little bit more wanting to play football.

“I’ve enjoyed going out and playing more games whereas before sometimes I found it a bit of struggle to work and to play football.

“Now it’s nice to get back and get off that funny period in life. Hopefully everything gets back to normal sooner than later.”

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett and his coaching staff. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

But despite the struggles and battles along the way, Avery says the environment around the club is “unique” and “enjoyable” and that is down to the manager.

Bartlett returned to BS24 in May 2019 for his second spell in charge of Weston, after being at the helm during the 2016-17 season.

“He has given us a bit of a relaxed atmosphere,” he added.

“A lot can be made about the atmosphere and the camaraderie in the changing rooms but to be fair to the gaffer he puts us in the right position and lets you do what’s best. We have gelled together as a team, as a group of lads.

“He makes it easier to turn up and a lot of managers can overthink things and make it difficult but it’s a nice and chilled out environment where the lads want to work hard and do the best for your mate next to you.

"He makes it easier to play football and, to be honest, with me that’s what gets the best out of me.”

It is expected the encounter today will be a season record attendance, eclipsing the crowd of 898 that saw their 2-2 draw with Truro City on New Year’s Day.

And ahead of their final home game of the season Avery paid tribute to the supporters who have been there through thick and thin.

It is expected Weston AFC's encounter with Harrow Borough will be a season record attendance. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

He said: “It’s a privilege to play in front of some of the fans.

“They create a good atmosphere, to be fair even when we travel away, they still make a good atmosphere. I don’t know, maybe 50 of them most weeks away from home.

“It’s a pleasure to be part of the club and when you play at The Optima, Bob (Flasket) does a brilliant job on the pitch. That’s nice to be a part of.

“The surface we played on Monday (at Bolitho Park, home of Plymouth Parkway for their game with Truro City, which ended in a 4-0 win for Weston) to the surface we will be playing today is totally different.

“It’s a pleasure to play on it really. If you have got the fans who are backing you, it makes for an occasion.

“I’ve played in some games where there is no atmosphere, sometimes when the fans create the atmosphere it just spurs you on a little bit. Where there is no atmosphere at certain grounds it’s difficult.

“We haven’t got to worry about that when we are playing at home. The fans back us no matter what. We had bad games at the start of the season but they were still backing us. It was quite eye-opening to see that.

"We didn’t justify the performances we had done. They should not have backed us but they did after the game. Hopefully we have done enough to keep them happy and hopefully we have a little bit more in the locker to cheer them up a bit more. Give them a nice end of the season.”

Weston AFC celebrate one of their four goals at Truro City on Bank Holiday Monday. - Credit: Cameron Wheldon

The play-off dates have been confirmed with the semi-final to be played on Tuesday with the final six days later on Bank Holiday Monday

Despite a lot work to do between now and then Avery says it would mean a lot to the club if they were able to secure promotion in their first full season in the Southern Premier South, after relegation in 2019, and get back in to the National League South level.

“It’s the perfect answer,” he said. "You had the two null end void seasons and the first season of being able to bounce back and get promoted is perfect. I think the club has got a plan of what they want.

“In the first season it would be perfect for everybody at the club. As players we know there is a little bit of prep wanted to try and get there but we have got Saturday to get though.

"Then if we get through Saturday we go again Tuesday. It will be a game by game situation and that’s what’s is is.

“It would be the perfect ideal situation just to get this club back up to the league above because that’s where it belongs. You see some teams in the leagues above and you think Weston should be there. Hopefully with a little bit of luck and a bit of hard work we can get there.”