Weston AFC can't feel sorry for themselves ahead of Harrow says Laird

Published: 9:00 AM September 9, 2021

Nick McCootie's late winner for Weston AFC at Flackwell Heath was his third goal of the season in all competitions. - Credit: Aoife Preston / boomsatsuma / Ws

Weston AFC player/manager Scott Laird says they can’t feel sorry for themselves ahead of Saturday’s match at Harrow Borough after ending a run of four matches without a win in their FA Cup replay at Flackwell Heath.

Since beating Merthyr Town on August 17, the Seagulls suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Gosport Borough and Met Police before a 2-2 draw with Tiverton Town.

Another 2-2 draw followed in the FA Cup against the Heathens and saw Weston have to travel to Wilks Park on Tuesday.

Captain Nick McCootie headed the winner from Dayle Grubb’s free-kick five minutes from time to seal a 1-0 victory and September 18 meeting with Taunton Town.

And Laird said: "It’s been a tough few weeks with injuries and big players missing but lads have come in, Jay Murray again fielded at right-back and he did an unbelievable job defensively and offensively.

“Young Will Turner stepped into centre of defence and has been magnificent. We've had players step up to the plate when we needed to. We've not had the rub of the green regarding decisions and going into the back of the net, where we dominated games over the last three, four games, but that’s the way it goes.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and Harrow is going to be a tough game. We've been there twice the last couple of years, even though the seasons have been called off, and like everyone in this league it’s going to be really tough but we have to be our best to come away with three points.

“I know Harrow have had a bit of reshuffle, a lot of players have left, they've got a lot of new players and the league is still very young so we are not sure what they will be like. Ultimately we need to worry about ourselves. We will go there and do our thing and play to our strengths and as long as we are at it we will have a good chance of, hopefully, winning.”

Weston sit in 10th place in the Southern League with five goals conceded, the fourth lowest in the division and Laird feels the less goals they concede the more successful the team will be.

“It’s good to keep a clean sheet, that’s the biggest thing,” Laird added.

“Us as a team are always going to create chances so if we we can keep a clean sheet, we stand a very good chance at winning because we will score goals with the players we have.

“If we can keep more clean sheets, which we have had a problem with if I’m brutally honest, it will ultimately help us.”