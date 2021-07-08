Cardiff game will give Weston chance to work on certain areas admits Bartlett

Published: 1:00 PM July 8, 2021

Weston manager Scott Bartlett admits their next pre-season friendly with Cardiff City will give them another chance to work on certain areas of their game following their “brilliant display” against Exeter City.

The Seagulls beat The Grecians 2-1 on Tuesday in their first game in 199 days in front of 298 supporters at The Optima Stadium.

Goals from Dayle Grubb and Lucas Vowles saw Weston go into half-time 2-0 up.

And despite former loan star Archie Collins replying late on, Weston held on to open their pre-season schedule with victory.

Bartlett confirmed his side are in “good shape” and will be back on Thursday for a lighter session before more work this Saturday ahead of their match with the Championship side next Tuesday.

Three days later Weston travel to Frome for their first away friendly of the summer.

“We’ve got two games next week, it’s brilliant and all of a sudden you are halfway through pre-season and you can’t remember how painful the first few sessions were,” said Bartlett.

“All the games we really thought hard about who to play pre-season, sometimes you can play too many games like Cardiff, Swansea, Bristol City.

“I felt personally we needed to be better without the ball, not work harder but smarter so we put in three or four of those games. Just like the second half (against Exeter City) it was a brilliant display from us out of possession.

“We are going to have do that against Cardiff and for periods against Swansea and Bristol City.”

Taking on Cardiff will present another test but Bartlett said it’s all about making connections with these clubs which can only benefit his side in the future.

The Welsh side have loaned Weston the services of Connor Davies, Dan Martin and James Waite in past seasons, while Lloyd Humphries also signed on loan for two spells before his release from the Welsh outfit saw him move to Somerset in a permanent deal last September.

“It harbours links with those clubs because we haven’t got the biggest budget, we haven’t got everything that some clubs have got but we have got a lot, we have got a lot of what we need,” added Bartlett.

“We don’t really want anything, the board has been fantastic, but it is important because we have had some fantastic loan players before from Cardiff, Bristol City and Exeter City.

“It’s important to play these games to see what they have got and also show all our players what we have got here.

"Sometimes playing Cardiff and Swansea can be a little bit false, I understand that, but when you look at the bigger picture if we can marry that up with playing Frome, Clevedon and Slimbridge I think it’s a good pre-season programme for us.”