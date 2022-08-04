Weston defeated at Downend ahead of Bristol summit meeting

Weston slumped to a 63-run defeat at Downend in their latest WEPL Premier Two Bristol/Somerset outing on Saturday.

Having won the toss and put the home side into bat, they saw them pile up 319-9 from 50 overs.

Tahmid Ahmed proved the pick of the Weston bowling with a 5-44 haul from his 10 overs, as Peter Trego (2-40) nabbed a brace.

Tom Chambers and Tom Court took the other wickets to fall and Weston saw openers Sam Elstone and Jack Press (30) make a solid start.

Stand-in captain Elstone hit two sixes and 11 fours on his way to 60, with Dexter Trego (30) also chipping in.

But Shabel Ahmed was left unbeaten on 39 as Weston were eventually dismissed for 256 in the 47th over, with Oliver Jackson (4-34) and Callum Loud (3-50) doing most of the damage with the ball for Downend.

Defeat leaves second-placed Weston 54 points adrift of leaders Bristol with five games remaining, with the top two set to meet in a crunch clash at Devonshire Road on Saturday (12.30pm).

Jack Trego hit an unbeaten 104 as the seconds beat Minehead by 140 runs, while Fred Bemand (95 not out) led the thirds to a five-wicket win over Temple Cloud seconds.

Simon Green (64), Dave Holland (62 not out), Chris Pack (59) and Russell Green (56 not out) led the fourths to 267-2 against Mark, who came up short on 252.