Weston CC fall to defeat at Wembdon as preparations for new season continues

Weston continued preparations for the cricket season with a second pre-season friendly at Wembdon on Saturday.

Sam Elstone and Jack Trego started well, reaching a quick 22 before both were caught behind by Liam Pigden off the bowling of Liam Matt Hubbard and Jonathan Brockwell, followed by Shabel Ahmed in the same fashion.

Rob Turner and Davis Trego fell soon after as wickets tumbled in tricky conditions, but Dexter Trego held firm with a mature 54 in a mixture of defence and aggression.

Brockwell (6.2-2-16-4) and overseas player Asantha Singappuli (9-5-27-3) bowled superbly as wickets fell regularly in the first 20 overs.

A partnership of 52 between Dexter Trego and captain Chris Davidson took Weston to an almost respectable score, but it was always going to be a struggle to defend such a low total of 127.

Tom Chambers (7.5-0-47-4) and Matt Knight (6-1-20-1) gave the visitors hope as they reduced Wembdon to 52-4, but Singappuli hit 58 in a partnership of 67 with Lowe (31 not out) as the hosts cruised to a five-wicket win in the 26th over.

Four tough chances fell in the field but Wembdon chased well and capitalised on those small errors. Chambers bowled with pace and hostility, deserving his four wickets, while Knight, Davidson and Tahmid Ahmed all showed excellent control and Dexter Trego took the Forte Financial player of the match award.

"Obviously we’d have loved a win to take into the season with us, but it was more about making sure people who haven’t yet had a go got some game time," Davidson told Weston Mercury Sport.

"For several players it was their first taste of cricket this year so we won’t read too much into it. Wembdon played really well and have a lot of experienced players and look to have made a really good overseas signing. We wish them well this season.

"It was brilliant to see Dexter Trego play so well. Injuries prevented him making his firsts full debut until last year's final game and he’s been knocking the door down all through pre-season.

"For a 14-year-old, he played way beyond his years. It’s another selection headache for vice-captain Matt Knight and I but these are good headaches to have and strength at the top will filter down throughout the club and ensure competition for places in all teams."

Weston finish their pre-season schedule against Uphill Castle on Saturday before the league season starts at Frome on May 7.