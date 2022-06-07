Weston CC fall to first defeat of 2022 season at Bristol

Peter Trego top scored for Weston CC with 26 runs from 31 balls at Bristol. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston CC suffered their first defeat of the season in the West of England Premier League Prem Two with a loss by 101 runs at leaders Bristol on Saturday.

With the wicket still damp from the rain the previous evening, the match was delayed and reduced to 42 overs a side.

Weston won the toss and elected to bowl but Bristol got off to a strong start until a change of bowling saw Will Crane remove Nic Halstead-Cleak for 25.

Tahmid Ahmed in action for Weston CC at Bristol. - Credit: Josh Thomas

A mix-up in the middle saw Mies Kantolinna run out for 42 and Dexter Trego took two quick wickets to leave Bristol 106-4 in the 25th over.

Runs and wickets continued to flow until Josh Shaw came to the crease with the score on 166-6 and showed clear intent as he attacked every ball before being caught by Trego for 32 off 16 balls.

Matt Knight in action for Weston CC at Bristol. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Shaw's batting helped Bristol to maximum points and they finished their innings 229-9, while Dexter Trego finished with figures of 6-1-18-2 and three catches as Weston did little wrong in the field.

Bristol went on the attack from the start of Weston's reply and wickets fell at regular intervals.

Peter Trego top scored for Weston with 26 from 31 balls, including three fours, after his double century a week earlier, but the visitors stumbled to 128 all out.

Weston face Ilminster at Devonshire Road next Saturday, hoping for a more positive result.