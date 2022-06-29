News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston CC slip up as Shapwick & Polden take full advantage to claim win

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:30 AM June 29, 2022
Tahmid Ahmed scored 44 runs and took two wickets for Weston CC against Shapwick & Polden.

Tahmid Ahmed scored 44 runs and took two wickets for Weston CC against Shapwick & Polden. - Credit: ND Photography

Weston CC let a winning position slip to lose by 23 runs against WEPL Premier Two rivals Shapwick & Polden at Devonshire Road on Saturday.

Bowling first, Weston got off to a flying start as they reduced Shapwick to 9-2 with a wicket apiece for Matt Knight and Kasey Aldridge. 

Shapwick's young batters Gabriel Findlay (36) and Callum Harvey (75) put on 105 before they were both trapped lbw by Chris Davidson (10-2-37-2) and Shabel Ahmed (10-1-38-3).

The experienced duo dragged the game back in Weston's favour with five wickets and squeezing the run rate. 

Tahmid Ahmed picked up two wickets before Knight bowled Joe Mason to see Shapwick all out for 209, with the tail getting important runs. 

Sam Elstone got off to a good start in reply, crashing two boundaries before being bowled by Calum Haggett.

Aldridge (17) and Jack Press (11) then fell to Mason, before Tahmid Ahmed and Pete Trego began rebuilding the Weston innings.

The pair had put on 71, before a mix-up saw Tahmid Ahmed run out for 44, with Trego bowled by James Hayman shortly after for 31.

Two more wickets followed as Weston collapsed from 118-2 to 136-7, but Davis Trego (28) and Rob Turner (18) kept Weston in the game with some excellent batting.

However, when both fell trying to find the boundary, Weston found themselves 186 all out. 

The Forte Financial player of the match award was presented to Tahmid Ahmed for his 44 runs and two wickets. 

This weekend Weston sees travel to Golden Hill hoping to retain their top-three place at the halfway stage of the 2022 season, while the second XI host Ilminster at Devonshire Road in Somerset League Division One.

Jason Neave hit an unbeaten 97 as Weston posted 250-5 against their Shapwick & Polden rivals last weekend, while Tom Court nabbed 2-23 as the home side secured a five-wicket victory.


Weston-super-Mare News

