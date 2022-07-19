Weston CC enjoy fantastic weekend with wins for all four senior sides

On a fantastic weekend, for Weston CC the first XI cruised to a 137-run victory at WEPL Premier Two rivals Winterbourne.

Weston won the toss and elected to bat on a sweltering day, with openers Sam Elstone and Jack Press putting on 81.

Press was caught behind on 44 and Tahmid Ahmed was trapped leg before shortly after, bringing Peter Trego to the crease.

Elstone brought up his 50 from 71 balls but fell soon after on 60 to end a partnership of 64, with Trego (47) and Shabel Ahmed (10) following in quick succession to leave Weston on 184-5 in the 39th over.

Brothers Davis and Dexter Trego ran quickly and hit positively to put on 35 before the latter was caught off the bowling of Bracey (3-45).

Davis Trego accelerated from a steady start to record his maiden first-team half-century off 50 balls, finishing unbeaten on 53 as Weston posted 268-7 from their 50 overs.

Ben Slade and Chris Kay got off to a positive start, before Slade was bowled by Tom Court, and Kay (30) continued to score steadily until an inspired change of bowling saw Chris Davidson strike in his first over.

Trego weighed in with 4-34 and Shabel Ahmed also took two wickets in an over to reduce Winterbourne to 89-8.

Tailenders Darren Vickery and Ahmed Tabraiz offered good resistance, but another excellent bowling change saw Tahmid Ahmed strike twice in five balls to dismiss Winterbourne for 131, giving Weston maximum points.

With seven wickets falling to catches, Weston’s fielders deserve praise for maintaining their focus on an oppressively hot day

The under-19s claimed a 221-run win over Backwell Flax Bourton in their T20 contest on Friday, posting 284-2 thanks to half-centuries from Sam Elstone, Aadit Potdar, Dexter Trego and Jack Trego.

Cameron Smith claimed four wickets from four balls to finish with 5-11 from his 2.4 overs, after Jake Richards took 3-24, to blow Backwell away before all four Saturday senior teams picked up wins.