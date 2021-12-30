Weston CC end successful 2021 campaign with end of season awards

All smiles for Weston CC award winners as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston Cricket Club held their annual dinner welcoming around 80 players, members, family and guests to an evening to celebrate the successes of 2021.

To begin the night, Chairman Jon Mayo presented club historian and author of the club's 175-year history book, Roger Webber with a well deserved Honorary Life Membership.

“Roger’s was a great one,” said club captain Chris Davidson.

“He put so much effort into his book. It is a great piece of club history and Roger deserves his life membership for all the hard work he put into it and the tenacity and belligerence he showed to get the book finished against all the odds in and amongst Covid. It a great piece of club’s history.”

Weston CC historian Roger Webber was awarded an Honorary Life Membership for his work on the 175-year history book. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Webber couldn’t hold back of what the award meant to him, saying it was “everything, everything you can think of. I never ever thought I would be honorary life member.”

He added: “I am so cuffed, I love the club and this is been the highlight of my cricket career.”

Club president Jon Scott had the pleasure of handing out the trophies.

Charlie Cunningham and Aadit Potdar shared the Most Improved Player of the Year award to kick-off the evening, after rising from the fourths into the seconds.

The under-15 pair put in some excellent performances across youth and senior cricket.

Under-15 wicketkeeper Ryan Hearse scooped the Fielder of The Year Award.

After cementing his place behind the stumps in the seconds, Hearse debuted for the firsts, taking 15 catches and 8 stumpings along the way.

Under-15s Harry Gadsden picked up the fourths Player of The Year award following some excellent performances with the new ball as the side narrowly missed out on promotion.

Simon Turner scored 420 runs with three 50's to pick up the thirds award.

Under-15s Captain, Jack Trego scored two 50's and took 15 wickets, as well as making his 1st XI league debut, to claim the Sedona award.

Firsts Batsman of the Year was awarded to Ryan Davies after scoring over 800 runs in all forms including a brilliant 100 not out at home against Bedminster.

Ryan Davies awarded Weston CC's firsts Batsman of the Year from club president John Scott. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Matt Knight, who's batting heroics in the opening day’s miraculous win against Ilminster, won the firsts Bowler of the Year Award with 30 wickets, which included 22 in the leauge at just 21.6.

The inaugural Bob Hedges and Bryan Chambers Young Player of The Year Award went to Sam Elstone.

Elstone captained the under-19's to the final of the under-19's T20 competition, scoring 690 runs at an average in excess of 50.

He also scored a magnificent first XI league century against North Perrott.

Away from Weston, Elstone has represented Somerset seconds, and Scotland under-19'.

Head of Cricket, and Somerset Hall Of Famer, Rob Turner stood up to award the Players Player of the Year Awards.

Mike Lee, scored 355 runs, including four half-centuries and helped lead the fourths through a very successful season.

For the thirds, Charlie Cunningham returned for his second award of the evening following some good all round performances including a highest score of 65.

Matt Kearsey's 534 runs and 16 wickets saw him emphatically win the seconds award.

Leading Weston to 3rd in WEPL Premier 2, Davidson was awarded the firsts Player of the Year award. Contributing 409 runs and 30 wickets in all forms.

Finally it was left to Jon Mayo to present the Club Person of The Year Award, which celebrates the efforts of the wonderful people and volunteers who contribute to the club.

With many deserving winners and thank yous given to all those who contribute to the progress of the club, the chairman presented award to Davidson.

Mayo commented on Chris' off the pitch presence at the club, actively supporting every youth and senior team, and being one of the driving forces behind the club coming together during these difficult times.

Mayo continued by saying he had time for everyone and goes to a lot of effort to make every player, member, parent or visitor feel welcome and part of the club.

Chris Davidson awarded Weston CC's Club Person of The Year from chairman Jon Mayo. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“It was a great night, one of my favourite nights of the year, said two-time award winner Davidson.

“It was brilliant again this year because the majority of the award winners were youth players that have come through and made massive contributions into senior cricket.

“Some of which have gone all the way through and made their second and first team debut. It is brilliant, it is so rewarding for the cricket committee to watch these guys come though and win awards by their own merit in senior cricket.”