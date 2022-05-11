Weston CC open season with hard-fought Frome victory

Weston CC held their nerve to come out on top in their first game of the West of England Premier Two Bristol and Somerset season with a two-wicket win at Frome on Saturday.

The visitors lost the toss and were asked to bowl first, with Frome openers Paul Sanger and Scott Lewis scoring 49 inside six overs, before falling in consecutive overs.

Matt Knight (7-2-24-1) and Tom Court (6-1-19-2) bowled superbly to limit the run rate, supported by a tight spell from captain Chris Davidson (5-0-14-0) to put the pressure on the batters.

However, it was the introduction of the spinners that made the difference as Tahmid Ahmed took 4-38 off his 10 overs and Shabel Ahmed 1-18. Tom Chambers had Sanger caught behind to end the Frome innings on 149.

The Weston innings got off to a very shaky start as they collapsed to 17-4 but Forte Financial Player of the Match Tahmid Ahmed and Dexter Trego put on 77 for the fifth wicket, building slowly and taking chances where they were offered.

It was a partnership of maturity way beyond their years to sway the game back towards Weston.

Trego fell for 39, bringing Davidson to the crease, and the captain had some luck before playing more aggressively in a partnership of 42 before Tahmid Ahmed was unluckily trapped lbw by Reece Croker (10-1-30-4) with a ball that didn't bounce.

Things then got very tense for Weston as Davidson fell for 33 and Knight was caught soon after.

Weston were 144-8 with only Chambers and Court to bat, but Chambers came in at 10 and stunned everyone by hitting a straight six to win the game.

"It wasn’t our best performance but it’s really important to start the season with a win," said vice-captain Knight.

"We started both innings badly but the way we dug deep in the first innings to restrict them to a low score was credit to the bowlers and fielders.

"To then recover from 17-4 and win should give us a lot of confidence. Tahmid and Dexter played really well dragging us back into the game and Davo's runs were important to steady the nerves. We made hard work of it at the end, but credit to Frome for sticking to their task."

Weston welcome Winterbourne to Devonshire Road on Saturday, with play starting at 12.30pm.