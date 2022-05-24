Weston CC pick up third successive win after Midsomer Norton success

Weston CC pulled off a fantastic seven-run victory in a low-scoring clash at Midsomer Norton on Saturday.

Norton won the toss and elected to bowl first and, on a wicket that was seaming like a dream, this looked to be an excellent decision as Weston struggled early on.

Openers Christopher Phylips and Gary Filer reduced Weston to 33-3 off 16 overs, but it was the introduction of Dan Chard (10-1-38-4) that really destroyed the Devonshire Road-based outfit's innings.

Only captain Chris Davidson offered any resistance, scoring 32, as Weston were all out for a disappointing 94.

Tom Chambers and Tom Court both did a job at 10 and 11 in supporting Davidson as the last two wickets accumulated 40 runs to give Weston a slim chance of competing for victory.

Matt Knight again took a wicket in his first over, trapping Morgan Skipp lbw, but It was Davidson who again made the difference, replacing Court after two overs and bowling an electric spell to take 6-34.

Davidson bowled John Carrol in his first over, before removing Karabo Mogotsi lbw in the next, and Knight accounted for Nick Cox, who was well held at first slip by Davidson.

Trego and Turner both held excellent catches behind as Davidson found the edge twice more and Elstone's catch at cover gave the captain his sixth wicket.

Knight (3-18) removed Martin Cox thanks to a diving catch at slip from Trego but at 50-9 the game started to swing back towards Midsomer Norton.

Last man Chard was the Norton star again as he and Phylips put on 37 for the last wicket before a stunning run out from youngster Dexter Trego from the square leg boundary left Norton all out for 87, giving Weston the victory.

It was another excellent bowling and fielding display and a never-say-die attitude.

The Forte Financial player of the match award was given to Davidson who stepped up and delivered a match-winning performance with bat and ball.

Saturday's triumph was Weston's third successive win to leave them sitting in second place in West of England Premier League Premier Two and they return to action on Saturday when they host Downend.