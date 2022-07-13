Weston CC return to winning ways with maximum points victory against Frome

Weston secured maximum points with a 92-run victory against Frome on Saturday.

Captain Chris Davidson won only his second toss of the season and elected to bat first on a scorching day at Devonshire Road.

Jack Press fell early, but Sam Elstone and Tahmid Ahmed batted steadily in a partnership of 93 before both fell within three overs, Elstone on 46 and Ahemd on 42.

Peter Trego after Weston CC's game with Frome. - Credit: Josh Thomas

A flurry of wickets then followed as Weston stumbled to 130-6, leaving Davidson and Peter Trego at the crease.

Trego was taking no prisoners, repeatedly sending the ball to the boundary with a flourish as he brought up his 50 off 36 balls and his century off 61, an innings that included ten fours and seven maximums.

Davidson (45) played a superb supporting role as their partnership reached 147. Both fell in the 46th over. Kruz Belcher hit a quick 15 before being caught and Matt Knight smashed 22 not out off just 12 balls to take Weston to 316-9 off their 50 overs.

Frome got off to a rapid start before a change of bowling saw Davidson take the first wicket at the end of the fifth over. Frome were unable to build a solid batting partnership as the Ahmed brothers slowed the run rate and took wickets regularly.

Brothers Shabil, left, and Tahmid, right, Ahmed celebrate Weston's CC win against Frome. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Shabil took two wickets in an over twice as he achieved figures of 10-2-47-4 and Tahmid 10-1-39-2. At the end of the 28th over, Frome were 132-8 and victory looked to be within reach for Weston.

However Mark Sanger and Mark Watts frustrated the fielders, putting on 87 for the ninth wicket. It was Davidson who finally made the breakthrough, trapping Watts LBW for 51, and Pete Trego took the last wicket in the next over to leave Frome all out for 224, one run short of maximum batting points.

Despite the frustrations in taking the last two wickets and the heat affecting players in the field, Weston put in a strong all round performance and there was a lot to be pleased with. They will look to continue this success at Winterbourne this Saturday.