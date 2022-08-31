News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston CC slip closer towards relegation after Shapwick & Polden defeat

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 4:00 PM August 31, 2022
Tom Court in action for Weston CC.

Tom Court in action for Weston CC. - Credit: NDPhotography

Weston CC slipped into relegation danger following a crushing nine-wicket defeat at Shapwick & Polden on Saturday.

Having won the toss and opted to bat first they faced a fierce Shapwick bowling attack and wickets fell cheaply as they stumbled to 120 all out.

The only batter to come out of the innings with any credit was Tahmid Ahmed, who finished unbeaten on 41.

Shapwick's opening pair of Gabriel Findlay-Gallman and Sam Edmunds found the boundary with ease and looked set for the win from the off. 

Edmunds fell to Shabel Ahmed on 42, but at this point Shapwick already had 79 on the board.

And despite the best efforts of the bowlers, particularly Chris Davidson (6-4-8-0), Shapwick eased to victory in the 24th over, with Findlay-Gallman not out on 46.

With the prospect of three teams being relegated from WEPL Premier Two Bristol/Somerset, Weston must win at home against second-placed Golden Hill on Saturday, or hope other results go in their favour in order to stay up.

