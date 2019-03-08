Martial Arts: Weston's Kuk Sool Won attain safeguarding code

Weston's Kuk Sool Won has successfully attained the safeguarding code in martial arts.

Achieving the code shows a commitment to upholding duty of care to the community and young people and recognises the club as a provider that has reached and maintained godo standards.

Alison Rogers said: "We are delighted to be awarded the safeguarding code.

"It has been a lengthy process to attain this award and the completion of all the requirements shows our commitment to providing a safe environment for everyone to enjoy our martial art."

Sue Harrison added: "We are delighted to see so many clubs, including Kuk Sool Won of Weston, have successfully attained the safeguarding code in martial arts.

"When making choices about martial arts schools, parents and carers can easily determine and be reassured that clubs in their local area are committed to safeguarding and upholding safe practices for their children if they display the mark."