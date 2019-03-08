Taunton Deane produce a splashing display against Weston to record first win

Reece Trapani in action for Weston Vs Taunton in the West Water Polo League Division 1 Archant

Taunton Deane recorded their first win of the season after overcoming Weston 14-9 at the Taunton Swimming Pool.

The hosts were boosted by three new signings but Weston captain Reece Trapani opened the scoring after 1.42 of the opening quarter.

Taunton levelled 10 seconds later through Noyce, but Liam Coles restored the lead for Weston only for Milo Barratt to reply.

Kyle Maloney edged the Seasiders back into the lead with a fine shot, but a second goal for Noyce again levelled it at 3-3.

Weston were unable to take advantage of a man-up power play and Taunton took the lead for the first time on the counter through Rob Pryke before Tomlinson made it 5-3.

A powerful shot by new signing Barry gave Weston keeper Danny Jacobs no chance as the home team went three goals up, but Trapani pulled one back.

Tomlinson scored at the other end a few seconds later but Weston dug deep and were rewarded when Coles was fouled by Pryke and Trapani converted the penalty for his hat-trick.

Pryke made amends by scoring a short time later to make it 8-5 but this seemed to spur Weston into action and three goals followed through Coles, Scott Bradley and Trapani to bring the scores level.

The opening moments of the third period saw Taunton take the lead again as powerful forward Tomlinson proved too strong for Weston's defence to pick up his third goal, before defender Steve Etchells claimed his third major and was excluded from the rest of the game, leaving defensive duties to Dean Bird and Ed Tye.

The hosts took full advantage and scored a further two goals through Tomlinson and Barry, but Coles managed to find the net for Weston to peg them back to 11-9 going into the final period.

Barry opened the scoring for the home team soon after the start and Pryke extended the lead with a penalty given away by Trapani.

However hope was offered to the Seasiders when Barry, like Etchells, picked up a third major.

But it was too late for the Seasiders, as Pryke put the nail in the coffin with a goal shortly before the final whistle to give Deane a crucial win.

Weston are back at home on Sunday (June 9) as they host Swindon Dolphins at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre pool at 6pm,

Entry is free and potential new players can email waterpolo@wsmsc.co.uk for more details.