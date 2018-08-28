Netball: Weston conquer Royals to net emphatic win

Weston bounced back from defeat to Hawks with an emphatic 50-26 win over bottom club Royals Retro.

They led 15-8 in the first quarter, but lost Samantha Jenkins to injury, to be replaced by Kirsty Barrett.

Player of the match Kerri Youhill scored some fine goals to help build a 25-13 lead at half time and good work from Lucy Barker, Natalie Wells and Katie Chedzey lit up the second half.

Sarah Vincent went off injured in the final wuarter, with Georgina Goodwin moving to centre, but Weston were good value for the win.

The thirds faced bottom club Nailsea, but having won their previous clash 21-19, lost 28-26 in the return meeting.

Nailsea led 6-4 at the first break and 15-9 at half time, but Weston switched Coleen Bartlett and Georgina Carpenter in defence and Lucy Robinson and Ashton Hixson in attack.

Katie Bailiss and Anna Difazio were also moved and Weston cut the gap to 19-18.

But Nailsea held them off in the final quarter, as Bailiss, Robinson and Bartlett claimed the player of the match awards.