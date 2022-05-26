Weston Crib League crown winners at annual cup finals

Frank Puttnam receives the Weston Crib League winners trophy on behalf of Charles Dickens - Credit: Steve Corrick

The Weston Crib League held their various cup finals at the 49 Club recently.

Working Men's Club beat Weston Golf Club in the Shield, while Boro Sports defeated Charles Dickens in the Red Barrel.

Josh Hawkins receives the Shield winners trophy for Working Men's Club - Credit: Steve Corrick

Chris Osborne won the Singles cup, beating fellow Old Kings Head player Ray Hunt, while Boro Sports duo Mark Dean and Ally Ballantine took the Doubles over Dan Connor and Paul Shepard of Regency A.

Singles winner Chris Osborne of Old Kings Head - Credit: Steve Corrick

Tony Darke, of The Criterion, beat Tom Mason (One for his Nob) to lift the Captain's Cup.

Captain's Cup winner Tony Darke - Credit: Steve Corrick

With the league season already finished, champions Charles Dickens were presented with their silverware, along with runners-up Boro Sports.

Mark Dean, captain of Red Barrel winners Boro Sports - Credit: Steve Corrick

And the wooden spoon was awarded to bottom of the league outfit Old Kings Head.



