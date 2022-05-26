Weston Crib League crown winners at annual cup finals
May 26, 2022
- Credit: Steve Corrick
The Weston Crib League held their various cup finals at the 49 Club recently.
Working Men's Club beat Weston Golf Club in the Shield, while Boro Sports defeated Charles Dickens in the Red Barrel.
Chris Osborne won the Singles cup, beating fellow Old Kings Head player Ray Hunt, while Boro Sports duo Mark Dean and Ally Ballantine took the Doubles over Dan Connor and Paul Shepard of Regency A.
Tony Darke, of The Criterion, beat Tom Mason (One for his Nob) to lift the Captain's Cup.
With the league season already finished, champions Charles Dickens were presented with their silverware, along with runners-up Boro Sports.
And the wooden spoon was awarded to bottom of the league outfit Old Kings Head.