Weston sink Bath to end WEPL season on winning note

Published: 1:00 PM September 1, 2021

Weston ended the WEPL Prem Two season on a high with a nine-wicket victory over Bath seconds securing third place in the final table.

Bath, for whom relegation was already confirmed, won the toss and chose to bat first,, but their openers struggled to score, with Welsh taking 25 balls to get off the mark before being caught by Tamhid Ahmed off the bowling of William Crane a few balls later.

Shabel Ahmed came into the attack in the 12th over and bowled economically, taking 2-33, while Tamhid Ahmed also claimed one, leaving Bath 77-4 off 23 overs.

However, it was the introduction of Weston stalwart Andrew Fear which destroyed the Bath batting as he claimed figures of 5.1-1-9-5 to send the visitors crumbling to 143 all out at the start of the 40th over.

Andy Fear bowling for Weston - Credit: Mark Atherton

Debutant Ryan Hearse kept excellently behind the stumps and with the usual openers both unavailable, captain Chris Davidson walked out to the middle with Tamhid Ahmed to start Weston's reply.

Davidson came out swinging and hit several early boundaries as Weston raced towards their target, while Ahmed fell for 23 with the score on 86 in the 15th over.

That brought young Davis Trego to the crease and he was in explosive form, hitting 39 off just 14 balls, including three consecutive sixes.

Davidson brought up his fifty off 51 balls and was unbeaten on 57 when Trego hit the winning runs off the first ball off the 21st over.

There was much to celebrate in the performance of a very young teamas Dexter Trego and Hearse made their first-team league debuts at the age of 15.

Fear’s five-wicket haul was outstanding, earning him the Forte Financial player of the match award, and for Davidson to carry his bat for an unbeaten half-century in the last match of the season was just reward for his hard work over the course of the year.

The success not just of the first XI, but of the young players who have stepped up and seized the opportunities offered to them, has made this a season to celebrate for Weston, and offers great hope for seasons to come.