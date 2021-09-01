News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston sink Bath to end WEPL season on winning note

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM September 1, 2021   
Chris Davidson batting for Weston

Chris Davidson batting for Weston - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston ended the WEPL Prem Two season on a high with a nine-wicket victory over Bath seconds securing third place in the final table.

Bath, for whom relegation was already confirmed, won the toss and chose to bat first,, but their openers struggled to score, with Welsh taking 25 balls to get off the mark before being caught by Tamhid Ahmed off the bowling of William Crane a few balls later.

Shabel Ahmed came into the attack in the 12th over and bowled economically, taking 2-33, while Tamhid Ahmed also claimed one, leaving Bath 77-4 off 23 overs.

However, it was the introduction of Weston stalwart Andrew Fear which destroyed the Bath batting as he claimed figures of 5.1-1-9-5 to send the visitors crumbling to 143 all out at the start of the 40th over.

Andy Fear bowling for Weston

Andy Fear bowling for Weston - Credit: Mark Atherton

Debutant Ryan Hearse kept excellently behind the stumps and with the usual openers both unavailable, captain Chris Davidson walked out to the middle with Tamhid Ahmed to start Weston's reply.

You may also want to watch:

Davidson came out swinging and hit several early boundaries as Weston raced towards their target, while Ahmed fell for 23 with the score on 86 in the 15th over.

That brought young Davis Trego to the crease and he was in explosive form, hitting 39 off just 14 balls, including three consecutive sixes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Go ahead secured for £11million Weston seafront scheme
  2. 2 Star Wars characters out in force in Weston
  3. 3 Yatton's North End Road set for major closure
  1. 4 New faces voted onto board of directors at Hornets RFC
  2. 5 Plans for new £3.2million health centre for Weston being finalised
  3. 6 Weston pub to host music festival this weekend
  4. 7 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
  5. 8 Whirligig festival returns to Weston
  6. 9 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
  7. 10 Play Your Way across North Somerset

Davidson brought up his fifty off 51 balls and was unbeaten on 57 when Trego hit the winning runs off the first ball off the 21st over. 

There was much to celebrate in the performance of a very young teamas Dexter Trego and Hearse made their first-team league debuts at the age of 15.

Fear’s five-wicket haul was outstanding, earning him the Forte Financial player of the match award, and for Davidson to carry his bat for an unbeaten half-century in the last match of the season was just reward for his hard work over the course of the year. 

The success not just of the first XI, but of the young players who have stepped up and seized the opportunities offered to them, has made this a season to celebrate for Weston, and offers great hope for seasons to come.

Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dolphin Square is set to offer temporary car parking for up to 200 spaces.

North Somerset Council

Additional parking to be introduced in Weston town centre

Carrington Walker

person
Busy Weston beach

Coronavirus

Covid warning as crowds expected to flock to North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Kitty Jones 100th birthday

Weston woman celebrates a century with helicopter flight

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Briers (left) with Zaya Mears, volunteers team leader at Weston-super-Mare Pride.

Weston Pride founder selected for UK inclusions officer role

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon