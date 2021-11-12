Weston CC mourn passing of David Stewart

It is with great sadness that Weston-super-Mare Cricket Club announces the death of honorary life member David Stewart.

David’s commitment to the club as a player, captain, youth coach and administrator leaves a legacy that both he and the club can be very proud of.

David’s playing credentials were spotted very early as a former Weston Grammar School slow left arm orthodox spinner who also went on to represent Somerset County Cricket Club at both junior and youth level.

There followed many seasons throughout the mid '70s as a regular first XI player with Weston-super-Mare CC taking many treasured wickets, and as a sturdy middle order left-handed batsman.

Throughout this period David was also instrumental along with a few dedicated committee sub-group members in initiating and completing our Sports Hall Development Project.

A recent chapter in the History of Weston-super-Mare CC book (pages 128-130) appropriately acknowledges David’s leadership, commitment, passion and resilience to ensure this fantastic resource we have remains a beacon of success in the club’s history.

Not content with this, during this same period from 1979 and throughout the '80s David also ran the junior and youth coaching section with other notable parents and senior players.

This selfless passion and commitment has contributed to providing numerous local talented cricketers who have gone onto gain both senior club and representative honours.

Post cricket David sought his other passion of golf. As a lifelong member David played for Worlebury Golf Club.

As well as playing off single figures one of David’s many highlights was being a national finalist at the Hennessy Pro-Am Championships in 1990 with his great friend Gary Marks as the Pro.

David was a very proud husband to Lindy, father to Andrew and Vikki and an extremely proud grandfather to Vikki’s daughters Molly and Marnie and Andrew’s daughters Ella and Olivia., All those mentioned above adored David’s devotion to them and any time spent with "Bampy" was cherished.

A humble man whose achievements outweighed a polite and lovely personality.

Whilst the club joins David’s family in mourning his departure David’s legacy remains at the forefront of the club's history.

Rest in peace David.

Funeral arrangements – A Celebration

Weston Crematorium, Ebdon Rd, Worle, Weston-super-Mare, BS22 9NY

Thursday November 25, 2021 at 1.30pm and afterwards at Worlebury Golf Club, Monks Hill, Weston-super-Mare, BS22 9SX.