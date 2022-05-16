Weston storm to comfortable home win over Winterbourne

Weston stormed to victory in their first WEPL Premier Two home game of the season against Winterbourne on Saturday.

Winterbourne won the toss and elected to bat first but Weston could not have got off to a better start, with Matt Knight (6-2-22-2) bowling Marcus Purnell with the first ball of the game.

Knight struck again with his fourth ball to leave Winterbourne 0-2 after the first over, but Sam Bracey came in at four and instantly went on the attack, bringing up an excellent 50 off just 34 balls.

Wickets continued to fall at the other end and when Bracey was trapped LBW by Dexter Trego (6-0-21-2) in the 14th over, Winterbourne were in serious trouble at 65-5.

Darren Vickery, batting at eight, offered some resistance scoring 33, but Chris Davidson (1-19), Shabel Ahmed (10-1-33-3) and Tom Chambers cleaned up the tail to get Winterbourne all out for 148.

Credit must be given to captain Davidson for some superb bowling changes that always made an instant impact.

Having struggled to chase a similar total against Frome last week, Weston were reassured when Sam Elstone (24) and Davis Trego both got off the mark.

Trego fell in the second over, but Shabel batted solidly to get 25 before falling with the score on 78-3, when younger brother Tahmid joined Pete Trego at the crease.

The fourth-wicket pairing brought Weston home in style in the 29th over, with Tahmid finishing unbeaten on 23 and Trego on 58 after hitting two big sixes.

Aadit Potdar, another promising homegrown prospect from Weston's youth section, made his first-team debut as Dexter Trego claimed his first wickets for the senior side when given his first opportunity to bowl.

The Forte Financial Player of the Match award went to Shabel Ahmed for his all-round performance as Weston took 20 points and will look for more away too Midsomer Norton next Saturday.

