Weston RFC fall to opening day defeat at Bournemouth RFC

Published: 9:00 AM September 8, 2021

Chris Young scored Weston RFC's only try in their defeat at Bournemouth RFC. - Credit: Copyright Andrew Collins 2016. All rights reserved

Weston RFC returned to South West Premier action with a heavy 35-11 defeat at Bournemouth.

They travelled to the South Coast with five debutants in the squad, 18-year-old scrum half Jack Press, 19-year-old hooker Chris Burton, 20-year-old back Ollie Walrond and 21-year-old full-back Jack Curtis, along with prop Sol Ward.

The visitors, however, actually started very well and within five minutes had taken the lead.

A pinpoint kick to the left hand touchline by centre James Mackay following a penalty led to a forward rumble which, though initially thwarted, eventually allowed Mackay to throw a superb pass to right wing Chris Young who gleefully darted over.

That was as good as it got for Weston, however, and although Mackay and fly-half Dan Lomax added penalties the visitors paid the price for their undoubted rustiness with a constant bout of elementary mistakes when in promising positions.

This allowed the hosts to capitalise with well-taken tries through debutants Oli Grainger-Williams, Ryan Morrell and Ash Taylor, as well as Matt Warwick going over to give the Lions a bonus-point victory, with 15 points from the boot of Grant Hancox.

Weston return to action in their first home league match since February 8, 2020 this weekend when Ivybridge - opponents on that day - visit the Recreation Ground once again on Saturday (3pm).

*Weston United stormed to a 42-15 home win over St Bernadette's Old Boys in the Somerset Premier.

Tries were scored by Humphrey (2), Glen, McCarthy and Mathews, while Tisley added five conversions and two penalties.

Meanwhile, Weston Colts fell to a 28-17 loss at Hornets on Friday in their first match for 18 months.

The home side raced into a 14-0 lead before Tom Lewis hit back with Weston's first try of the night.

And it was a similar story after the restart as Hornets ran in two more converted tries, before Alfie Calcutt darted over and Ethan Horn converted.

Lewis had the last word with his second try and Weston head to Broad Plain on Sunday week (September 19).