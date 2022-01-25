Fernandes' late header denies Weston AFC win against Farnborough

Weston AFC are now six games unbeaten after their draw with Farnborough. - Credit: Josh Thomas

10-man Weston AFC were denied victory as Southern Premier South table leaders Farnborough scored a last-gasp leveller as the Seagulls picked up a 2-2 draw at The Optima Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

Mitchell Parker had given Boro the lead with a thunderbolt from the edge of the area in the 21st minute.

However, Grubb started the comeback when he levelled the scores in the 76th minute after firing home from the edge of the area in front of The NK Group Stand before four minutes later Keiran Thomas headed home to spark wild celebrations.

Nick McCootie's red card three minutes from time set up a grandstand finish and just as it looked like Weston had done enough it was Boro who grabbed the equaliser when Michael Fernandes headed home deep in stoppage time.

Dayle Grubb had levelled the scores for Weston AFC with a superb strike from 20-yards-out against Farnborough. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Manager Scott Bartlett made two changes from Saturday's 0-0 draw at Salisbury with Josh Thomas and Scott Laird restored to the starting line-up with Marlon Jackson and Lloyd Humphries the unfortunate pair missing out.

And it was Josh Thomas who had the first opportunity of the night after two minutes but he could only drag his shot outside the box horribly wide.

The Seagulls continued to push forward and were in again three minutes later when Laird's terrific cross towards the back post was met by Keiran Thomas but the captain, at full stretch, wasn't able to divert his volley on target.

Selim Saied had the visitors first shot on target after 18 minutes but his left-footed strike floated just wide of Max Harris' goal.

Moments later McCootie had the first real effort on goal after cutting in from the right but Jack Turner beat away his powerful strike.

Alfie Moulden then saw his half-volley deflected away before Boro broke the deadlock on 22 minutes against the run of play.

Parker picked the ball up on the edge of the area and he let fly a superb effort which nestled in the top corner.

The goal seemed to have given Farnborough a massive lift and Paul Hodges was next to go close a few minutes later but his low drive from 25-yards-out was well saved by Harris.

Eight minutes later a good move resulted in Moulden going close after cutting in from the left but the forward could only fire his effort wide of the target as Farnborough went into half-time 1-0 up.

Bartlett brought on Jordan Bastin, Jay Murray and Sonny Cox, who made his home debut after signing for Exeter City last Friday, to fresh his side up.

Keiran Thomas headed Weston AFC ahead when he headed home Dayle Grubb's free-kick. - Credit: Josh Thomas

It looked to have done the trick when Grubb levelled the scores with a well-deserved equaliser with a fantastic strike out side the box.

And a short time later Keiran Thomas' outjumped the static Farnborough defence to nod home Grubb's teasing in-swinging free-kick.

McCootie was shown his marching orders in the 87th minute when he caught Reggie Young near the halfway line before five minutes were added on and Fernandes stole a point when he headed home Terrell Egbri's cross in the last minute of injury time to stun the home supporters.

Weston AFC: Harris, Keiran Thomas (C), Laird, (Bastin 61), Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery, McCootie, Josh Thomas, (Cox 61), Moulden, (Murray 61), Grubb, Dodd