Weston were 'deserved winners' against Winterbourne says Trego

Published: 9:00 AM May 13, 2021

Chris Davidson (right) and Peter Trego (left) are just two of Weston players who have been instrumental behind the club's good run of form. - Credit: Neil Dopson/ND Photography

Weston head coach Sam Trego has said his side were “deserved winners” against Winterbourne at Devonshire Road last Saturday.

In a wet and rainy display, they finished on 231 for six, setting their visitors the revised target of 220 from 36 overs.

But composed bowing and fielding saw Winterbourne bowled out for 198, handing Weston a 21-run victory and make it six from six this season to move up to third in the WEPL Prem Two Bristol & Somerset table.

“I’m very happy to have picked up maximum points against Winterbourne in a rain affected day” said Trego.

“All the lads put in a great shift and it’s never easy to stay focused with rain around but that lads did just that and came out in my opinion as deserved winners.”

Trego was especially delighted with the performances from his brother Peter, captain Chris Davidson and Rob Turner.

Peter Trego picked up five wickets for 25 runs, while Davidson (57 off 45 balls) and Turner (84 from 82) both scored half-centuries in a 96-run partnership from 77 balls.

“The three lads all have a ridiculous amount of cricket experience under their belt and they showed on Saturday,” added Trego.

“Noddy (Turner) played one of the best innings I’ve seen from him in a long time, Davo (Davidson) got himself in quickly and then became very destructive at the back end of our innings and Tregs (Peter) just wheeled away from the pavilion end with the help of the wind and bowled with great control.

“Alex Leeks bowled with great control in the middle overs, especially with the wind the way it was, and with a wet ball. All through the Winterbourne innings the lads put in a great shift in the field as it was wet underfoot and it’s not easy to be in the field with a wet cricket ball.”

But Trego reserved special praise for Roger Fry and Mike Lee after they helped get the match up and running.

“Our groundsmen worked tirelessly the day before sheeting up the square and then the morning of the game taking off all the surface water,” he said.

“Without their hard work and dedication we would’ve really struggled to get the game on.”