Worle Reserves, Clapton in Gordano and West Wick all progress in Shield

The Weston & District Leagues' Doug Atwell memorial shield competition is now well underway with several ties played last weekend.

Worle Reserves travelled to Churchill Club 70 and won 2-0 with goals from Luke Page and Stephen Owen.

Clapton beat AFC Nailsea 5-0 while Cheddar A beat Weston Celtic 6-1 at Sharpham Road, with Jamie Foncette scoring Celtic's consolation.

West Wick took on Weston St Johns in the local derby and won 5-1 with Andy Young (2) Joseph Brown, John McCabe and Dan Cook all scored as Mark Preece replied.

With Worle Reserves in cup action Sporting Weston and Worle Rangers both won to make it three teams on 28 points at the top of Division One.

Sporting beat Locking Park 5-0 as Tony Herbert (2), Charles James, Joe Smith plus an own goal.

Rangers took on Portishead Town A with Nick Lee, Ayrton Phillips and Thomas Garfield all on target.

Tom Garfield, right, opened the scoring for Worle Rangers against Portishead Town A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Selkirk United lead Division Two but Weston Town have four games in hand.

A double from Dan Bracey and singles from Joshua Clee, Matt Noke and Harvey Davies were all on the scoresheet as United beat Congresbury Reserves 5-0.

Dan Hiscox scored a treble for Town as they beat Isle of Wedmore 6-1 with Will Hillman, Brad Willis and Callum Tucker adding further goals as Darren Isacc netted for the hosts.

Nick Lee completed the scoring for Worle Rangers against Portishead Town A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Division Three leaders Swiss Valley Rangers extended their lead at the top as they travelled to Axbridge United and won 3-1.

James Teteris' double and Harry Smith scored for Rangers with Tyler White replying from the penalty spot.

Berrow took on Nailsea United B and won 8-1 as Joe North's hat-trick, Jay Bryant's double and singles Declan Christie, Ben Hemmingway-Arnold and George Shipway sealed the win as Kyle Nicholls replied.

James Maxwell goes for goal during Worle Rangers clash with Portishead Town A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Sporting Weston Reserves and Clevedon United B played out a 4-4 draw at Kewstoke.

Lewis Hyatt, Kaan Berk, Thomas Frost plus an own goal scored for the hosts as Charlie Mott's double with singles from Archie Lye and Daniel Thomas for the visitors.

In Division 4 A leaders Worle Rangers Reserves remain top although without a game.

ST George EIG A team beat Hutton A 4-1 and Yatton & Cleeve United B won their local derby at Congrebury A 8-1 as Blake Goodare scored for Congresbury.

Haywood Village have a 12 point lead at the top of Division 4 B, they travelled to Berrow Reserves winning 2-0 with Ash Brown and James Cleaves both scoring.

Worle Rangers A and Isle Of Wedmore Reserves sit in second and third place took each other on and the game ended 2-2 with Ed Gillions' double for Wedmore and Dan Sandic and Dan Bowen on target for Rangers.

Weston & District League Fixtures: Saturday February 5. All games kick-off at 2:30pm.

Atwell Shield Round One:

St George E-in-G Reserves v Axbridge United I Campbell

Sporting Weston v Uphill Castle Reserves D Bryant

Wrington Redhill Reserves v Worle Reserves J White

Hospital Cup Round One:

Clapton in Gordano v Nailsea United ‘A’ Callum Ham

Locking Park v Portishead Town ‘A’ D Pinnock

Vardon Cup Round One:

Axbridge United Reserves v Congresbury ‘A’ M Sprague

Yatton and Cleeve United ‘B’ v Hutton ‘A’ C Jeffery

Division One:

Clevedon United ‘A’ v Churchill Club 70 D Hunt

Hutton Reserves v Worle Rangers S Donald

Division Two:

Banwell Reserves v Lodway

Isle of Wedmore v Westwick J Rout

Portishead Town ‘B’ v Selkirk United

Weston Town v Winscombe ‘A’

Division Three:

Burnham United ‘A’ v Weston Celtic

Clevedon United ‘B’ v AFC Nailsea P Trotham

Nailsea United ‘B’ v Berrow

Swiss Valley Rangers v Sporting Weston Reserves

Division Four A:

St George E-in-G ‘A’ v Worle Rangers Reserves

Division Four B:

AFC Nailsea Reserves v Worle Rangers ‘A’

Westwick Reserves v Haywood Village

Weston St John’s v Isle of Wedmore Reserves J Fisher